Things turn violent in new ‘Snowdrop’ teaser, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean television network JTBC has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series Snowdrop. The new clip opens with a narration from star-crossed lovers Su-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Young-ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), the pair ponder what could have been if they had met at a different time. “If...

www.nme.com

Soompi

Watch: Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, And More Impress At 1st Script Reading For “Snowdrop”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” shared a behind-the-scenes look at the script reading!. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle,” team, “Snowdrop” takes place in Seoul in 1987. The drama tells the love story between Im Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Eun Young Ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and takes care of him despite facing danger under close surveillance.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Jung Hae In regrets falling in love with Jisoo in next tragic teaser for JTBC's 'Snowdrop'

This time, it's Jung Hae In's turn to reflect on his experience with first love. JTBC's upcoming new Sat-Sun drama series 'Snowdrop' recently unveiled its 4th teaser clip, narrated by Jung Hae In's character Su Ho. The clip begins with Su Ho stating, "I remember the first time we met. If I were an ordinary young man... if I had never picked up that paper plane... if I had never met you..."
WORLD
Soompi

Jung Hae In And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Have Romantic Yet Tense 1st Encounter In “Snowdrop”

JTBC’s “Snowdrop” has unveiled its first stills of Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo!. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle” team, “Snowdrop” takes place in Seoul in 1987. The drama tells the love story between Im Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Eun Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and takes care of him despite facing danger under close surveillance.
WORLD
allkpop.com

'Snowdrop' unveils character posters of Jung Hae In x Jisoo + making film from the crew's first script reading

JTBC's upcoming new Sat-Sun drama series 'Snowdrop' has unveiled a dark and ominous set of character posters, starring Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo. In his character poster, Jung Hae In portrays the mysterious aura of Lim Su Ho, who hides his sorrowful expression from the light. On the other hand, BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals her sad, but at the same time determined gaze, depicting the strength of the story's female heroine Eun Young Ro.
MOVIES
Soompi

Hyeri Turns To Making “Moonshine” To Ensure Her Family’s Survival In Teasers For New Historical Drama

KBS has released new stills of Hyeri in the upcoming historical drama “Moonshine” (also known as “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon”). Set during the period of the Joseon era when prohibition laws were at their strongest, “Moonshine” is a drama about the romance between Kang Ro Seo (Hyeri), a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family, and Nam Young (Yoo Seung Ho), Joseon’s greatest inspector who is known for living a very principled life.
MOVIES
kpopstarz.com

IVE’s Teaser for ‘ELEVEN’ Sparks Comparison to BLACKPINK and EVERGLOW

IVE's teaser for "ELEVEN" has sparked comparisons to BLACKPINK and EVERGLOW. Keep on reading for all the details. IVE is an upcoming girl group under Starship Entertainment that is composed of six members: Wonyoung, Yujin, Liz, Rei, Gaeul, and Leeseo. The group is receiving lots of attention from internet users, not only because Jang Wonyoung and Ahn Yujin were former IZ*ONE members, but because of each member's outstanding visuals and promising talents.
MUSIC
koalasplayground.com

Jung Hae In and Jisoo are Framed in Shattered Glass in New Character Posters for jTBC Melodrama Snowdrop

The seesawing opinions on the promo stream for upcoming jTBC drama Snowdrop continues and this latest delivery is definitely high quality stuff. The character posters are out for the drama featuring leads Jung Hae In and Jisoo framed by a shattered glass to their right shoulder. They are facing the same direction in the posters but he’s looking downward and pensive but focused gaze while she’s looking upward and towards the camera with an inscrutable expression. These posters look intentional and I appreciate that, as if once the story gets going it will make further sense when we look back on these. Not to mention how beautiful both leads look, the camera clearly loves their angular distinctive features and not gonna lie I certainly do as well. With all that said, can we get some promos for the other leads Jang Seung Jo, Yoo In Na, Kim Hye Yoon, and Yoon Se Ah. Like, this is more than a story of two beautiful period star-crossed lovers, right?
ENTERTAINMENT
