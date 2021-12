Brandon Jay has come a long way since he was pickin’ and jammin’ as the guitarist for local bluegrass bands Part & Parcel and Hog MaGundy. With a new image and a nom de plume to accompany his new sound, Jay’s solo career has come to fruition in the form of ïnski, an indie-rock and alt-folk solo artist whose debut EP was released last month. The EP, titled Belated, is exactly that — something that’s been in the works for years and is finally ready to claim its rightful spot within the local music scene.

