Ed Sheeran was put on this earth to write and sing songs, but since the birth of his daughter, the four-time Grammy winner has realized he has so much more to offer. "I really, really love being a dad," Sheeran said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I started off my job being my hobby, and therefore, I did it every day. And then one day, I got paid for it, and it became my job. And then I did my hobby every day, but it was also my job. When I had time off, I would still do it. I stopped tour, and then go into the studio because I love the studio. I'd stop studio and go back on tour because I love touring. I just found I didn't really have any purpose outside of that."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO