Brandon Ingram scores 40 in Pelicans loss to Rockets

After winning eight out of their last nine games the Charlotte Hornets suffered a head-scratching loss to the previously two-win Houston Rockets, 146-143 in overtime. The Hornets’ defense was pathetic against the Rockets – giving up 43 points in the 1st quarter. This has been an issue, at times, with the Hornets as they start games off slow defensively. The Rockets played with confidence the rest of the game, and when it seemed like the Hornets would take control, the Rockets had answers. Even though Charlotte was playing a back-to-back, these are the type of games the Hornets must win if they want to continue to take a leap to the next level. Let’s look at some observations from this game.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO