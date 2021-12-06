ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Ingram scores 40 in Pelicans loss to Rockets

InsideHoops
 7 days ago

The Pelicans keep racking up losses, but they enjoyed a nice performance from Brandon Ingram Sunday. Via the New Orleans Times-Picayune:. As the third quarter neared an end, Brandon Ingram drove to the basket and absorbed contact....

www.insidehoops.com

thefranchiseok.com

Thunder Losing Streak Continues After Loss To Rockets

Oklahoma City – The Thunder hit the road against the Rockets and looked to end their 5 game. losing streak. It was going to be a good opportunity because the Thunder last win came against. the Rockets and they are playing without the 2nd pick in them most recent draft,...
ClutchPoints

5 takeaways from Rockets impressive win over Pelicans

The Rockets’ win over the Bulls was probably their most impressive victory of this six-game winning streak, but Sunday night against the Pelicans is probably the second most impressive. Houston was missing their starting backcourt in an already weak guard rotation and they had to improvise the entire game. From the playmaking aspect of things to constructing lineups, everything’s just been turned upside down for the Rockets as soon as they’ve caught a rhythm.
carolinablitz.com

Observations from the Hornets’ Head-Scratching Loss to Rockets

After winning eight out of their last nine games the Charlotte Hornets suffered a head-scratching loss to the previously two-win Houston Rockets, 146-143 in overtime. The Hornets’ defense was pathetic against the Rockets – giving up 43 points in the 1st quarter. This has been an issue, at times, with the Hornets as they start games off slow defensively. The Rockets played with confidence the rest of the game, and when it seemed like the Hornets would take control, the Rockets had answers. Even though Charlotte was playing a back-to-back, these are the type of games the Hornets must win if they want to continue to take a leap to the next level. Let’s look at some observations from this game.
Santa Maria Times

Gordon, Wood guide Rockets past Pelicans for 6th win in row

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both scored 23 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-108 on Sunday night for their sixth straight win. Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points for the Pelicans — the most since dropping 40 against Brooklyn on...
NOLA.com

Brandon Ingram praises fellow starters Herb Jones, Josh Hart for their 'basketball IQ'

After the New Orleans Pelicans were humbled on their home floor by the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, coach Willie Green hinted changes were coming. That night, Green started veteran guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple, an ill-fated experiment. In their 13 minutes together, the Pelicans got outscored by 22 points.
Win or lose, Brandon Ingram remains committed to his team and craft

The persistent losing has bothered Brandon Ingram. So have the injuries keeping both Zion Williamson sidelined and Ingram limited. But just over a year after agreeing to a five-year, $158-million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, Ingram maintains he hardly has any buyer’s remorse. “I’ve made a commitment to New...
InsideHoops

Rockets now on six-game winning streak

Some Houston Rockets team notes as the squad enjoys their current six-game winning streak:. Christian Wood has scored 20+ points in four of the past five games after doing so four times prior this season… he is averaging 19.3 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.8 bpg during the Rockets six-game winning streak.
thebirdwrites.com

Ingram outduels Luka, leads Pelicans to impressive 107-91 victory over Mavericks

The question sitting at the forefront of all fans’ minds coming into tonight’s matchup: How would the New Orleans Pelicans respond after getting throttled by the Dallas Mavericks on their home court a few days ago?. Judging by the winning 107-91 box score, the Pelicans earned an A grade, but...
NOLA.com

Brandon Ingram has career passing night as Pelicans win in Dallas for first time since 2019

Over the past three seasons, maybe no NBA player has given the New Orleans Pelicans more trouble than Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks lead ball handler has consistently cut through the Pelicans’ defense like a hot knife through butter. Wednesday, Doncic scored 28 points and doled out 14 assists in just 27 minutes. The Mavericks won easily.
thebirdwrites.com

NBA Preview: Will Pelicans team from recent wins or losses show up against Rockets?

After their impressive 107-91 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the New Orleans Pelicans end their two-game swing through Texas on Sunday with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans defeated Dallas with their defense, holding the Mavs to 40.5 percent shooting just one game after the Mavericks roasted...
neworleanssun.com

Soaring Rockets take on rising Pelicans

There is strong statistical evidence supporting the notion that the Houston Rockets are gaining confidence under second-year coach Stephen Silas. And additional confirmation of how much the Rockets have progressed on offense comes by watching them play, particularly during their five-game winningstreak -- the longest in the NBA. Houston is...
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game preview

After a 15-game losing streak that seemed destined the tank their season before the calendar even flipped, the Houston Rockets have improbably, and against all odds, reeling off five straight wins to own the longest active win streak in the NBA. Yes, four of those games have come at home,...
Houston Chronicle

Rockets change starters to match up with Pelicans, upcoming big lineups

Rockets center Daniel Theis, who had not played at all in four of the Rockets’ five games in their winning streak prior to Sunday, and then only after Christian Wood went out with an injury, returned not just to the rotation on Sunday but to the starting lineup. The play...
abc17news.com

Ingram’s 26 points leads Pelicans past Pistons, 109-93

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Detroit 109-93, extending the Pistons’ losing streak to 11 games. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans trailed by as many as 15 in the second quarter but led by as many as 27 in the second half. Trey Lyles scored 18 points and rookie Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit. The Pelicans have showed signs of improvement recently while awaiting star forward Zion Williamson’s return from an offseason foot fracture. Since starting 1-12, New Orleans has won seven of 15 games.
Panzura postgame wrap: Rockets 118, Pelicans 108

Willy Hernangomez set a single-quarter franchise record for offensive rebounds in Sunday’s first period with seven, a notable individual feat but also a bad omen for New Orleans – there were a boatload of missed shots for the Pelicans to grab. New Orleans started poorly shooting-wise in Toyota Center (37...
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Houston

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn’t been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?. Simmons made a few attempts to return to the team but was kicked out of...
