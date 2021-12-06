Catty Celebs: 10 stars who are Crazy Cat Lovers

This cat's unrecognizable now — and greets every person who comes into his parents' bakery 💛. Keep up with Lucky on Instagram: https://thedo.do/luckybracecat and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Luckybracecat. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to...
Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
The winners of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021 have been announced and the entrants celebrate the amusing and at times questionable behaviour of our animal friends. The Overall Winner of the competition went to a picture of a Labrador puppy with an unfortunately placed bubble over its derriere. The...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A top 10 names list for dogs and cats in 2021 has been put together after a database search from the leader in medical insurance for our furry friends. Trupanion compiled the list after a survey of more than 650,000 insured pets in 2021. While only...
This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
Dogs are intelligent and loyal animals, but which dog breeds are the most obedient? If you're looking to adopt one of your own, you'll be pleased to know that Border Collies, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers have been revealed as the pups most likely to sit and stay. While every...
Those looking for inspiration on what to give their cat-loving friends and family can find some useful examples in this list of gifts for cat-lovers. The Kruk Garage Workstyle leather pet carrier is a great option for style consumers looking for a practical and chic way to transport their feline. The leather piece was designed for comfort and features a built-in flap that allows pets to see out. In addition, the carrier boasts additional storage space for owners to store personal items -- eliminating the need for an additional bag.
If you’re not a fan of cats, chances are you haven’t met a nice one yet. They’re different from dogs — and their owners tend to differ a bit from man’s best friend’s best friend as well. Cats don’t just give out love — you have to earn a cat’s respect and affection. But once you do — you’re golden. Nice, cuddly cats are the best and they deserve the royal treatment from their owners and friends. One great way to get on a cat’s good side is to give them, or their owner, a gift. A gift for a...
Choosing the most perfect gift for someone can be challenging at times. You may wonder what they like, what do they need, or even if they would like the present that is given. During the holiday season, we may stress out about buying enough or giving a thoughtful gift. At times, it's the small things that can truly mean the most.
Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Since adopting my kitten in September, I’ve developed...
The following is excerpted from The Cat Who Saved Books, a novel of books, first love, fantasy, and an unusual friendship with a talking cat. Natsukawa is a doctor in Nagano, Japan. His first book Kamisama No Karute (God’s Medical Records) won the Shogakukan Fiction Prize and received 2nd Place at the Japan Bookseller Awards. It sold over 1.5 million copies and was adapted into a film in Japan.
Since your cat cannot speak up to tell you what she wants for a Christmas gift, it’s your prerogative to get her the best. To help you choose from a wide variety of options available out there, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts for cat lovers in your life. Happy shopping!
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
It’s Black Friday, and you know what that means. The yuletide season is officially upon us. Everyone is ready to bring on the tinsel, especially Wheel of Fortune’s Maggie Sajak. Yesterday was all about turkey, football, family, and friends—and everyone at Outsider hopes you had a wonderful day. Maggie Sajak...
The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
Kendra Wilkinson is learning to deal with all kinds of clients on her new journey as a real estate agent — and finding that some of them might be interested in her celebrity status more than her listings. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's new episode of Kendra Sells Hollywood,...
Kelly McCreary is a mom! The actress and her husband, Pete Chatmon, secretly welcomed their first child on October 3. The Grey’s Anatomy star, 40, shared the news with People on Wednesday, December 8. The announcement came four months after McCreary used a positive pregnancy test to announce that...
If you're a fan of the distinctly hard-hitting sonics of west coast gangster rap, then odds are that you're in some way familiar with Slim 400. The YG affiliate, who has worked with the likes of the late Young Dolph in the past, was a rising star in the hip-hop world and already commanded quite an impressive following.
Comments / 0