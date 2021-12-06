Cry me a river! Did you know these songs had so much shade?!

With just a few weeks left of 2021, you may feel eager to get to the end of this year so you can start focusing on the next one. However, so many twists and turns are heading your way, so don’t be surprised if there’s still more drama on your radar. The month of December is smoldering with intense astrology, and this week, you may start to feel the tension rising. And if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Taurus, Capricorn, or Pisces, then the week of December 6, 2021 might be much more stressful than you were hoping for.

