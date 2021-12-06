ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading the Bears

By Gene Chamberlain
 4 days ago

The water-logged fans who stuck it out until the end of Sunday's 33-22 loss by the Bears at Soldier Field to the Arizona Cardinals didn't care to offer up many boos, much less chant "fire Nagy."

Four interceptions set Kyler Murry up to produce 24 points on 76 yards of offense and made it easy for the Cardinals. The Bears were quick work and there's no sense wasting breath on chants to fire the coach when it's apparent now it will come soon enough.

Until Justin Fields returns from broken ribs, there is no point to the rest of this Bears schedule. Bringing him back too soon and letting him risk hurting the ribs worse makes no sense, either. What kind of experience is he going to get running an offense they'll be trashing after this year, anyway?

The Bears do have a strange sense of timing.

They finally have figured out how to move the ball as they outgained an opponent for the fourth straight game after being outgained the previous four games. They even topped their feeble 16-point scoring average. They just haven't figured out how to keep from giving the ball to opponents.

Their defense struggled for weeks trying to stop opponents with the game on the line and no one can be sure if they've figured it out because on Sunday the game was never on the line.

Here are the grades for a Bears game when they couldn't hang onto the ball, but did discover they know how to play with walkie talkies.

Running Game: B

The problems the Bears experienced over the last two years trying to run when they had a less mobile quarterback to deflect attention away from the backs seem to be gone, as David Montgomery gained 90 yards. This is an indication of an offensive line that has built some cohesion in the run-blocking scheme and explains why Nagy said after the game again that there are no plans to bring Teven Jenkins onto the field when they have five starters who are getting the job done. Khalil Herbert even resurfaced after several weeks of inactivity or gaining a few inches per game. When he isn't tip-toeing into the line, Herbert is nearly as effective as Montgomery.

Passing Game: F

Averaging 5.6 yards a pass attempt is rather miserable in and of itself, but when the results of four attempts are interceptions and the opponent comes away with 121 return yards on them to set up easy scores, they probably would have been better off using quick kicks. At least they wouldn't have been hurting their own defense. Andy Dalton probably could be blamed for two of the picks: the first one and the screen at the end. The first one was poorly thrown and Jakeem Grant thew a hand up trying to field it, which also was a mistake. The receivers reacted much of the day like they hadn't played in the rain. Arizona's didn't, but the cold weather-loving Bears did. Really, could Justin Fields have done any worse with broken ribs?

Run Defense: C-

The Cardinals running attack is a rather unusual one as they try to isolate backs in sections of the field with few defenders. James Conner was held to 3.8 yards an attempt and the Bears didn't get hurt by the end around the Cardinals are so fond of. Roquan Smith played a strong game chasing down Kyler Murray scrambles despite a hamstring injury. However, what the defense didn't do was contain Murray on zone-read runs, scrambles out of RPOs or out of dropback passes. He had 59 yards on 10 attempts with two rushing TDs.

Pass Defense B-

They held DeAndre Hopkins in check with 32 yards on just two receptions and the only receivers with catches 20 yards or longer were Hopkins and Conner on a screen. The Cardinals had their second-lowest passing total of the year at 120 yards as the Bears did exactly what Carolina did to Arizona defensively and also with their own running game. They just turned the ball over, and you can't play ball-control by turning over the ball.

Special Teams: C+

Aside from Jakeem Grant failing to field one punt in the rain to leave the Bears backed up on their own 2, the special teams had a solid enough day. Pat O'Donnell showed he could take a fall like the best Hollywood stunt men, Vlade Divac or every professional soccer player on the planet when he drew a roughing-the-kicker penalty. It was a very difficult day to do plenty of things weather-wise and special teams was one of them.

Coaching: C+

Matt Nagy didn't coach Cole Kmet to lose the football on a throw in the red zone that went for a game-changing interception, and he didn't throw the screen Andy Dalton threw for a pick. The coaching staff did what it could with a ridiculous headset situation. The McCaskeys need to run over to Best Buy and purchase these people a communications system that works. It's happened far to often in the past two years. The game plan on offense was an actual thing of beauty as they tried to do everything which causes the Cardinals problems from running up the middle, to using backs in the receiving game, as well as tight ends. The coaches couldn't catch the football for them.

Overall: C

An average day won't beat the team with the NFL's best record. The Bears are at a point where they need to be exceptional throughout the remaining games if they're going to save jobs, and there is no guarantee they will even if they manage this.

Even at 9-2 Cardinals Have Flaws

The goal achieved last week of ending the losing streak leaves the Bears facing the next step—trying to build their own winning streak. They get to attempt this against the team with the NFL's best record. You can't have everything. They're going from the worst team in the NFL to...
Bears and Cardinals: TV, Radio, Streaming

Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Chicago Bears (4-7) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago. TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake). TV Streaming: Fox on fuboTV, free trial. Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote). National Radio: SportsUSA (Josh Appel, Mark Carrier). Spanish Radio: TUDN AM-1200, Latino...
Biggest Mismatch Trouble for Bears

The Bears see a quarterback like Arizona's Kyler Murray at practice every day, so going against a very mobile passer is nothing new. The trouble is, they don't have Justin Fields at practice due to his broken ribs and he doesn't run the scout team any more as the starter.
Is Darnell Mooney Being Groomed?

Darnell Mooney on Sunday has the chance to do something Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has never done in 3 1/2 seasons with the team. Mooney can come away with 100 receiving yards for the third consecutive game. Robinson has had two over 100 and 90 in the third but never three times over 100.
Bears Guessing on Cardinals QB

The Bears find themselves in much the same situation as two weeks ago. They can't be certain they'll be facing one of the more athletic passers in the NFL because Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says his quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable after suffering an ankle injury Oct. 28 against Green Bay. Murray has already missed three games and had a bye week, besides.
Bears and Cardinals In-Game Blog

Bears are 4-8, Cardinals 10-2. Cardinals have it at the Bears 47. Conner finally has some running room in the middle for 6. Third-and-1 and Bears use second timeout. Onside kick fails and Bears use first timeout after a first-down Conner run of 4. Dalton beats the blitz with an...
Not Much Going for Bears, Including Home Field

Matt Nagy had to give the Alamo talk to his team this week, except on a far lesser scale. No lives are on the line and the only things the Bears are protecting these days are their mathematical chance at the playoffs and Justin Fields. And this week they won't be protecting their rookie quarterback, who is the sole reason for watching these games.
Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
Three Keys to a Bears Win

All the emphasis as the Bears do a 180-degree turn from the league's softest opponent to face the league's toughest opponent is on their defense. It's for a good reason. The Arizona Cardinals have so many weapons it's almost difficult for the to figure out which one to use on a given play.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
Bears Play Game of Giveaway

The Arizona Cardinals offense usually needs little help putting up points. The Bears offense gave it to them just the same and then spent all of Sunday unsuccessfully playing catch-up against Kyler Murray in a 33-22 loss at Soldier Field. Andy Dalton matched a career high with four interceptions and...
Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 13 loss vs. Cardinals

RT Larry Borom – 79.3. Rookie right tackle Larry Borom garnered the top grade among Bears offensive players, garnering an 89.2 run blocking grade and he was also solid in pass protection. Tight end Jimmy Graham only had one catch for one yard, but it was on a touchdown from Andy Dalton. He earned a 77.8 grade in the passing game and struggled in run blocking. Running back David Montgomery was the lone bright spot for the Bears offense, totaling 141 scrimmage yards (90 rushing, 51 receiving) and a rushing touchdown. His highest grades came in the passing game and pass protection.
NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals hold top spot, Patriots solidify Super Bowl contending status

Power rankings! The most powerful you’ll find in any corner of the internet. The Cardinals hold onto the top spot in the league after another dominant showing, this time against the Bears. The Patriots have cemented themselves as an elite team after beating the Bills on Monday Night Football, but the Bills are still Super Bowl contenders themselves.
Kurt Warner outlines why he thinks Arizona Cardinals can make Super Bowl

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner thinks the Arizona Cardinals can make the Super Bowl this season. The former Cardinals quarterback joined ESPN's SportsNation on Wednesday and discussed why he thinks his former team can make the NFL's Championship Game. ...
