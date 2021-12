BAE Systems invested in its operations in Endicott,with a multi-million dollar project to support development and advanced manufacturing of subsystems for electric aircraft. The upgraded engineering development, manufacturing and laboratory space focuses on maturing energy storage, controls and power conversion systems for aviation applications. “Our electrification investment is a great opportunity to develop and deliver important capabilities for an emerging travel ecosystem,” said Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems. “The space gives our incredible workforce the core manufacturing capabilities in controls and energy management systems to build on their expertise and innovate for the future of flight.”

ENDICOTT, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO