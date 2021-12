Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. It was while drinking a Flowers Pinot Noir that the three-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medallist Dwyane Wade had his lightbulb moment: “Up to that point I’d never been exposed that much to people drinking wine,” says the former Miami Heat shooting guard. “I remember thinking I really love the energy in this room and the way the wine is bringing people together. It just seemed different to the rooms where tequila’s being poured, or vodka. It felt like a room I wanted to be in and wanted to know about.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO