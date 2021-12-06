Cry me a river! Did you know these songs had so much shade?!

I’m holding hands with my two children. My daughter on my right, my son on my left. It’s a gorgeous Idaho summer day and we’re lucky because Amusement Park has been on our calendar for months. Our necks are craned as we stare skyward toward a giant roller coaster. One of my children is recoiling and terrified, the other is standing on tippy toes and thrilled. They are experiencing this event quite differently! I felt pinned down, lacking the tools to navigate this complex situation. How do I validate each perspective? How do I chart a course forward that affirms their respective viewpoints and doesn’t alienate one or the other? I was confused. Of course, there’s no virtue in loving or hating rollercoasters, it’s just a rollercoaster. However, each of my kids had very strong, yet polar opposite reactions to it. I could have used some training!

