Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison

By Rachel Elbaum
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar’s ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty Monday of charges including incitement and sentenced to four years in prison, a source with direct knowledge of the case confirmed to NBC News. The source expressed concern for Suu Kyi’s safety. When asked what’s next for...

www.nbcnews.com

NBC News

