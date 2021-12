Will Suspect Web Complaints No Longer Be Free from Accountability?. The fall 2021 announcement by Mark Zuckerberg that media giant Facebook was changing its brand name to Meta was met with much speculation as to the motives behind the move. Marketwatch's article summarized that 'Facebook becomes Meta in rebranding seen as 'an attempt at distraction'' from charges recently leveled by a whistleblower over its internal practices, not to mention ongoing complaints the platform selectively censors alternative voices. But the criticism is just the latest salvo in concerns raised about an undue power of web platforms to promote or restrict information online.

