NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE DIDN'T ROLL OVER AND DIE'

NHL
 4 days ago

What was talked about following a 3-2 setback to the Golden Knights. "When we made it 2-1, they made it 3-1 right away. But I think the difference was we just weren't as sharp for the whole 60 minutes and they took it to us pretty good, especially the first two...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

ABC30 Fresno

Evander Kane denies rift with San Jose Sharks teammates, says he 'didn't lose any sleep' over gam...

Evander Kane says there's a "good plan in place" for his return to the NHL, following his first practice with the San Jose Sharks' minor league affiliate on Tuesday. Kane, 30, completed a 21-game suspension for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols. According to multiple sources, the suspension was due to Kane's submission of a fake vaccination card to the NHL and the Sharks.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE GOT IT DONE'

"Top defence, top goalie, top young players, veteran forwards - obviously Ryan won't play tonight, but top forwards in terms of experience and finishing players." "We've got to get comfortable when a team is trying to stretch you out to create offence and take more risks. They applied a good amount of pressure on us the last 10 minutes and created some good opportunities, but we weathered it and Marky made some huge saves. For the remainder of the season and towards the end of it, those are the opportunities you get to get comfortable with defending and holding on to those leads in the third period. We got it done. There are a few things we need to do better, but we got it done."
NHL
NHL

Lines, defense pairings and updates - December 3

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday before departing for Nashville. Here's a look at the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Dominique Ducharme:. Friday, December 3. Practice. LW C RW. 62 - Artturi Lehkonen 14 - Nick Suzuki 71 - Jake...
NHL
NHL

Caps Clash with Columbus

Washington's season-long four-game homestand continues on Saturday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town for the first of their two visits this season. The game marks the Jackets' first trip into the District in nearly two years, since the Caps trimmed Columbus 2-1 in overtime here on Dec. 27, 2019.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT'S A BIG WIN'

What they were saying after shootout victory in Anaheim. "I thought we stuck around. I thought we could have played a little more north and limit our turnovers. That's what that team thrives on. We stuck around and we got that extra point in the end, so it's a big win."
NHL
NHL

10 fun facts about Blake Wheeler ahead of Game 1000!

1. Wheeler's first jersey number in the NHL was 42. Before becoming renowned in the #26 jersey with Boston, Atlanta, and Winnipeg - Wheeler suited up in #42 for his NHL debut on October 9, 2008. Wheeler swapped to #26 before playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 6....
NHL
NHL

Devils Practice Sunday Ahead of Homestand | BLOG

The Devils hit the ice in Newark at the Prudential Center Sunday afternoon ahead of a three-game homestand that starts Monday night against Ottawa. New Jersey had full attendance for practice.
NHL
NHL

'GREAT BUILDING TO PLAY IN'

LAS VEGAS - They call this place 'The Fortress.'. It's widely known as one of the loudest barns on the circuit, with the quintessential - if not over-the-top - flair that makes the nightlife here on The Strip, 'pop.'. "We're all excited to be back here playing again," said Mikael...
NHL
NHL

'A LOT OF TRICKS IN HIS BAG'

LAS VEGAS - Let's be honest. Few could ever top the OG, 'Foppa' himself, at the 1994 Winter Olympics. But Matthew Tkachuk sure gave him a run for his money. The famous Forsberg move is one of hockey's great signatures. It's used, maybe, a few times a year and requires the silkiest of hands to master.
NHL
NHL

CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 06.12.21

In a battle of the Heat versus a team on quite a heater, the good guys came out the big winner. The San Diego Gulls came into the weekend two-game set Friday and Saturday with five straight wins, but the Heat used a familiar formula - strong defensive play mixed with outstanding efforts from the goaltending, unforgiving penalty-killing and timely offence - en route to a sweep on home ice.
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin scores 750th goal, Capitals share funny picture gaining on Jagr

Team takes to social media, pastes captain's head on car in passing lane. Alex Ovechkin scored his 750th NHL goal on Saturday but according to the Washington Capitals, he is firmly in the passing lane. The team tweeted out a funny picture of Ovechkin's head pasted on a car that...
NHL
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL

Analytics with Alison: Possessing the Puck

Possessing the puck leads to offensive opportunity. We take a look at who leads the way on the Kraken roster and what goes into their ability to hold on to the puck. When we talk about possession in hockey, we most often mean how many shot attempts occurred for or against a team or a player. Doing so is a way to measure who creates an offensive advantage for themselves and their team and that ties to likelihood to win games. But there's another type of possession we can track and that's actual time a player is in true possession of the puck.
NHL
NHL

Detroit recalls Kyle Criscuolo

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Criscuolo, 29, has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins over two separate stints with the club, rejoining the organization in 2020-21 after signing with Grand Rapids to begin his professional career in 2015-16. Criscuolo logged his 10th career NHL game in Detroit's 4-3 shootout win over Seattle on Dec. 1, marking his Red Wings debut after previously logging nine NHL games with Buffalo during the 2017-18 campaign. In 265 AHL games between the Griffins, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls, he has logged 155 points (66-89-155), a plus-29 rating and 96 penalty minutes. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Criscuolo helped the Griffins capture a Calder Cup championship, contributing 41 points (17-24-41) in 76 regular-season games and adding nine points (5-4-9) in 19 postseason contests. This season, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward leads the Griffins lead in points-per-game, racking up 17 points (9-8-17) in 15 games.
NHL
NHL

Prospects Perspective: Ville Ottavainen

Big news for Kraken prospect Ville Ottavainen-the 6-5, 210-pound defenseman has been named to Finland's roster for the upcoming World Junior Tournament. As a Kraken 2021 fourth-round draft choice, 19-year-old defenseman Ville Ottavainen has been playing top minutes in his home country's top professional hockey league. Typical opponents are five to 10 years older.
NHL
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers look for a rebound effort when the Los Angeles Kings enter Oil Country on Sunday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Rogers Place on Sunday to begin a six-game homestand. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
NHL

Johnson has neck surgery, out three months for Blackhawks

Forward attempted to manage pain; Murphy placed into concussion protocol. Tyler Johnson will be out three months after the Chicago Blackhawks forward had neck surgery Friday. The Blackhawks said Johnson had been trying to manage the pain for the past few weeks before opting for surgery. "Well, I mean, it's...
HOCKEY
NHL

Hischier discusses Devils playoff chances in sit-down with NHL.com

Captain talks impact of Hamilton, chance to play for Switzerland at Beijing Olympics. NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with…" runs each Sunday. We talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This edition features New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier.
NHL
NHL

Jim Rutherford Named President, Hockey Operations

Vancouver, BC - Francesco Aquilini, Chairman and Governor NHL, Vancouver Canucks announced today that Jim Rutherford has been named President, Hockey Operations. Rutherford will also assume interim GM duties while he leads the search for a new General Manager. "It is time for a new vision and a new leader...
HOCKEY

