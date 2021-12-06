ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $229,000

Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimply stunning end unit 2-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in sought after Fox Ridge! Cozy up by...

WFMY NEWS2

Man found dead in middle of road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found dead in the middle of the road on Sunday in Winston-Salem around 2:06 p.m., according to police reports. Officers found Charles Wray Reavis II on Rosewood Drive. He appeared to have unknown medical issues. An autopsy is pending as the investigation is ongoing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem Journal

Another apartment complex flipped in Winston-Salem for $19.5 million

A string of Forsyth County apartment complexes being flipped for major profits continues with the sale of Twin City Townhomes residential community. According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday, Albensa LLC, an affiliate of Brookfield Properties of Cambridge, Mass., paid $19.5 million for the residential community. The...
my40.tv

UPDATE: 13-year-old Winston-Salem girl located

WINSTON-SALEM (WLOS) — UPDATE: An Amber Alert for 13-year-old Laela Kamoria Jones has been cancelled. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reports Laela was located at home. __________________________. An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted girl out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Police say Laela Kamoria Jones, 13,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem Journal

National Pawn opens second Winston-Salem store

National Jewelry & Pawn Inc., a Durham-based pawn retailer, said Thursday it has opened its second National Pawn retail store in Winston-Salem at 1511 S. Stratford Road. The other Winston-Salem store is at 3600 Reynolda Road. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (336) 934-4402.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Real Estate
Winston-Salem Real Estate: What Can $400k Buy You Now?

Are you thinking about moving to Winston-Salem in The Triad and are curious about what you can get for your money? In this episode of Driving Triad, realtor Joel Sandman breaks down exactly what you can get for $400,000 right here in Winston-Salem. We’ll look at properties within three different suburbs in the area so you can decide the best place for you in Forsyth County.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Must Visit Hobby Park In Winston-Salem Profiled

Have you ever visited Hobby Park in Winston-Salem? If you haven’t you then you may want to check it out, because it has been recognized as the only sanctioned mountain bike trail in Winston Salem. This trail has a little bit of everything from, sandy straightaways to clay berms. There are quick climbs and fast downhill sections. There are optional sections that offer black diamond difficulty tech as well as a jump line with drops and gaps. If you don’t have time for the full 7 mile run, there are bail out exits along the way. Hobby is maintained by the City of Winston-Salem with help from members & volunteers of the Forsyth Off Road Bicycle Association.
FOX8 News

Earthquake reported in Winston-Salem is 4th to shake Piedmont this week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 1.9 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported around 7:55 a.m. three miles southwest of Winston-Salem. The earthquake was centered near I-40 and Salem Creek, according to GPS coordinates provided by the USGS. There have been no reports of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway US 52 in Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon on Highway 52 north near University Parkway, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. Fire crews said northbound Highway 52 at Oak Summit Road is closed and all traffic is being diverted to Germanton Road. An investigation is ongoing as crews work...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Silent Dinner At Hanes Mall In Winston-Salem Friday

Friday at 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM come to the Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem for a Silent Dinner. No talking allowed. It is for people off all levels and skill of the use of sign language. This meet up typically happens on the first Friday of every month. You find more information about this event from the Facebook event page for it at this link:
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ATL Daily

Check out these townhomes for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
The Pizza Place opens in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

The Pizza Place has replaced Times Square Pizza in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to a report in the Winston-Salem Journal. The Pizza Place has refreshed the interior with new tables and paint. The pizzeria is owned by Nadine Carmelo and her mother, Nabila Khazzaka. "I'm from upstate New York. My...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Dallasite

Homes for sale in Dallas: New listings

(DALLAS, TX) Looking for a house in Dallas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
DALLAS, TX
WXII 12

Silver Alert canceled for Winston-Salem woman Tuesday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have located a woman who had previously been declared missing. Click the video player above for other evening headlines from WXII 12 News. Officials said that 57-year-old Pamela Ann McLeod Martinez was located in good health and relocated with family Tuesday. She went...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem Journal

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Winston-Salem girl

------------ The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued an Amber Alert for a missing Winston-Salem girl authorities say could be in danger. An Amber Alert is issued when a child is believed to have been abducted. Winston-Salem police are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13. Jones was last seen...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

