3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $229,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found dead in the middle of the road on Sunday in Winston-Salem around 2:06 p.m., according to police reports. Officers found Charles Wray Reavis II on Rosewood Drive. He appeared to have unknown medical issues. An autopsy is pending as the investigation is ongoing.
A string of Forsyth County apartment complexes being flipped for major profits continues with the sale of Twin City Townhomes residential community. According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday, Albensa LLC, an affiliate of Brookfield Properties of Cambridge, Mass., paid $19.5 million for the residential community. The...
WINSTON-SALEM (WLOS) — UPDATE: An Amber Alert for 13-year-old Laela Kamoria Jones has been cancelled. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reports Laela was located at home. __________________________. An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted girl out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Police say Laela Kamoria Jones, 13,...
National Jewelry & Pawn Inc., a Durham-based pawn retailer, said Thursday it has opened its second National Pawn retail store in Winston-Salem at 1511 S. Stratford Road. The other Winston-Salem store is at 3600 Reynolda Road. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (336) 934-4402.
Are you thinking about moving to Winston-Salem in The Triad and are curious about what you can get for your money? In this episode of Driving Triad, realtor Joel Sandman breaks down exactly what you can get for $400,000 right here in Winston-Salem. We’ll look at properties within three different suburbs in the area so you can decide the best place for you in Forsyth County.
Have you ever visited Hobby Park in Winston-Salem? If you haven’t you then you may want to check it out, because it has been recognized as the only sanctioned mountain bike trail in Winston Salem. This trail has a little bit of everything from, sandy straightaways to clay berms. There are quick climbs and fast downhill sections. There are optional sections that offer black diamond difficulty tech as well as a jump line with drops and gaps. If you don’t have time for the full 7 mile run, there are bail out exits along the way. Hobby is maintained by the City of Winston-Salem with help from members & volunteers of the Forsyth Off Road Bicycle Association.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 1.9 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported around 7:55 a.m. three miles southwest of Winston-Salem. The earthquake was centered near I-40 and Salem Creek, according to GPS coordinates provided by the USGS. There have been no reports of […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon on Highway 52 north near University Parkway, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. Fire crews said northbound Highway 52 at Oak Summit Road is closed and all traffic is being diverted to Germanton Road. An investigation is ongoing as crews work...
Friday at 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM come to the Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem for a Silent Dinner. No talking allowed. It is for people off all levels and skill of the use of sign language. This meet up typically happens on the first Friday of every month. You find more information about this event from the Facebook event page for it at this link:
SALISBURY — Hollie Hutchens was tired. She was physically tired from long, nonstop shifts at Novant Health’s intensive care unit in Winston-Salem and mentally tired from seeing the stories of so many patients end badly. Exhausted, Hutchens decided to retreat from the nursing field and focus on farming the 20-acre...
(WGHP) — Brothers Pizzeria owner Mike Scotto di Frego wants to make sure no one else is attacked like he was at his restaurant on Sunday. Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Kevin Bowers confirmed a fight broke out between five people as the West 4th Street pizza shop was about to close at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. “There were two different patrons […]
(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, 48,551,622 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 779,587 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates […]
The Pizza Place has replaced Times Square Pizza in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to a report in the Winston-Salem Journal. The Pizza Place has refreshed the interior with new tables and paint. The pizzeria is owned by Nadine Carmelo and her mother, Nabila Khazzaka. "I'm from upstate New York. My...
(DALLAS, TX) Looking for a house in Dallas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found shot on Monday on East Tenth Street around 10:27 a.m. Police found Shaheam Eshea Hunter, 30, suffering from a bullet wound in his leg and his upper body. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The cause of...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story on Greensboro police weighing in on what's next with safety cameras around the city. UPDATE: Tina Hatchet was found safe Monday night. PREVIOUS STORY: The Winston-Salem Police Department needs help finding 54-year-old Tina...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have located a woman who had previously been declared missing. Click the video player above for other evening headlines from WXII 12 News. Officials said that 57-year-old Pamela Ann McLeod Martinez was located in good health and relocated with family Tuesday. She went...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features opening night of Tanglewood for the 2021 season. ‘Tis the season to wish one another a Merry Christmas. Christmas time is an exceptional time of year where family and friends reconnect and rejoice with one another. Why not make the best time of...
------------ The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued an Amber Alert for a missing Winston-Salem girl authorities say could be in danger. An Amber Alert is issued when a child is believed to have been abducted. Winston-Salem police are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13. Jones was last seen...
