3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $229,000

Have you ever visited Hobby Park in Winston-Salem? If you haven’t you then you may want to check it out, because it has been recognized as the only sanctioned mountain bike trail in Winston Salem. This trail has a little bit of everything from, sandy straightaways to clay berms. There are quick climbs and fast downhill sections. There are optional sections that offer black diamond difficulty tech as well as a jump line with drops and gaps. If you don’t have time for the full 7 mile run, there are bail out exits along the way. Hobby is maintained by the City of Winston-Salem with help from members & volunteers of the Forsyth Off Road Bicycle Association.

