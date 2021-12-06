Krueger: Farm economy rebounded when WWII came

I'm going back in time again. Being born in the mid-1930s doesn’t allow too many memories but memories of the 1940’s are vivid as if they occurred a moment ago.

I was just 6 years old when Pearl Harbor was destroyed by the Japanese Empire military. That was a defining moment in this old writer’s psyche. It was a scary time because the talk of war was all new to me and it was hard to understand how one member of the human race was bent on killing his fellow man.

Then there was the never-to-be-forgotten dropping of the Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima, Japan followed a few days later with another bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki. That ended the Second World War.

This old fellow was a very informed kid of 10 years old and that was when the old memory banks really kicked in.

Prior to the war the fortune of our family was pretty dim. Farm prices were abominable and it was a very dry decade throughout the nation.

We still see photos of the awful wind storms that piled dirt up to the roofs of farm homes. I can just barely recall the dust storms with terribly high gusts. The dirt would filter in through the cracks in the window sills and it always appeared jet black.

Oh were we ever poor back then. There were no crops and the prices of cattle were minimal. Prices would never exceed $10 for a critter, and sometimes the government would buy them for $5, drive them to a huge excavation, shoot them all dead and cover them all up after killing all of them.

Most neighbors just left in the middle of the night turning their backs on bank loans. As a consequence lots of banks just closed their doors and kept what they had deposited. Of course that caused an extreme amount of new banking laws that exist today to protect the depositors.

So many farms were foreclosed on.

My old Pa was quite adept at keeping the bills paid because he was a skilled trapper and for some weird reason the price of furs was very good even back in those days of despair. He was able to gather enough income to pay off debts and make loan payments. So we held on to our farm.

Here is a story he told that gives a sense of what it was like. One day Pa was in the barn hand milking the cows when a man dressed in suit, tie and hat asked Dad if those were his cattle over southeast. Back then, roads were kinda scarce and Dad asked where he was talking about. The man responded and Dad figured out that they were indeed his cattle. So, right away he said I represent a bank in Iowa. We own that quarter of land and you owe us rent.

Dad responded that he didn’t have any money. The man didn’t reply. But finally he said the bank will sell you that quarter of land instead of charging him rent. He asked how much money Dad could borrow from an Aberdeen bank. Dad replied “maybe $200" and the man said, “We’ll sell that quarter to you for that amount."

So Dad did just that, he went to an Aberdeen bank and borrowed the $200. And that quarter of land has been in the family ever since.

My how things have changed since those dreaded days, but quite a family memory.

When WWII began, the farm economy grew in leaps and bounds. For the very first time in decades farm commodity prices improved greatly. In fact it is sort of ironic that the price of wheat got up to almost as high then as it is today. Yes, that is correct, some of the farm prices skyrocketed and stayed there until the old fantastic American farmer became so efficient at growing crops and livestock that ginormous surpluses surfaced causing some more grief for the American farmer again.

Nuff said.

