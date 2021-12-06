ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood High shooting threat not deemed ‘credible,’ but police and school officials take precautions

By KTLA Digital Staff, additional reporting by Elizabeth Chapman
 4 days ago

Reports of a possible planned school shooting at Hollywood High School are circulating online, according to an Instagram post from Hollywood High’s Students Demand Action Group.

The Instagram post said that students and parents were advised about the potential danger on Sunday and includes what appears to be an email from the school’s principal.

In the email, the threat is not deemed “credible,” but the student group and the email promise that there will be additional law enforcement on campus on Monday to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

In an emailed statement, a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said the threat is being investigated by school police and the Los Angeles Police Department.

“For the time being, this is an active ongoing investigation from L.A. School Police and L.A.P.D. is collaborating with additional support in the investigation. No further comment at this time,” the statement reads.

KTLA

KTLA

