Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed Along Interstate 35

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian who died along Interstate 35 Saturday in Moore.

Authorities said 26-year-old Quinten House of Oklahoma City stepped into the southbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck by 20-year-old Bryce McClure driving a Volkswagen Jetta.

House was transported to an emergency room in Moore before he was taken to OU Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at OU Med.

The driver, whose condition OHP said was normal, was not injured in the collision.