Hornets' Cody Martin: Lands increased role Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Beckham to have an increased role in Sunday's contest in Green Bay, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. After inking a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Rams on Nov. 11, Beckham had only three days to prepare for his first game with the team Week 10. The Rams limited Beckham to playing 15 snaps on offense (28 percent) in the team's 31-10 loss to the 49ers, with the wideout finishing with two receptions for 18 yards on three targets. With the benefit of a Week 11 bye plus a full week of practice to get up to speed with his new team's playbook, Beckham should at least double his snap count against Green Bay, especially with Ben Skowronek -- who helped replace Robert Woods (knee) in the lineup Week 10 -- ruled out for the contest with a back injury. Look for top target Cooper Kupp, Beckham and Van Jefferson to compose most of the Rams' three-receiver sets for the remainder of the season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO