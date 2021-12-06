Hornets' Cody Martin: Lands increased role Sunday

Martin will start Monday's game against the 76ers, Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports. Entering the week, the Hornets already had four players in COVID-19 protocols, but the team has since learned that Ish Smith has also joined that group, leaving the roster even more depleted. Martin will be the next man up at point guard, and he'll be flanked in the lineup by Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards. Martin already saw an increased role off the bench Sunday at Atlanta, when he finished with 19 points, six boards, four assists, two steals and three three-pointers in 32 minutes.
