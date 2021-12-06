ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Cody Martin: Lands increased role Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Martin finished with 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Cody Martin (illness) misses Hornets Monday morning shootaround

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (illness) is questionable to play Monday against the Chicago Bulls. The Hornets added Martin to the injury report Monday after he didn't participate in the morning shootaround. He only played 15 minutes on Saturday, down from his season average of 24.6 per game. Kelly Oubre and Jalen McDaniels could see more minutes with the second unit Monday if Martin is ruled out.
NBA
At The Hive

Cody Martin is the Hornets’ defensive light at the end of the tunnel

The development of Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin has been nothing short of incredible this season. He’s averaging 7.7 points a night, grabbing 4.1 rebounds, and shooting a remarkable 47.6 percent from three-point land. Despite all this, the best part about his progression has been his ability to make an impact on the defensive side of the floor.
NBA
Yardbarker

Plumlee, Martin Return to Practice for the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have not been as solid on the defensive end over the last few games and a lot of that has to do with the absence of center Mason Plumlee and reserve wing, Cody Martin. "Our offense is there. It's the defense that's the problem," head coach James...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Cody Martin: Next man up at point guard

Martin will start Monday's game against the 76ers, Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports. Entering the week, the Hornets already had four players in COVID-19 protocols, but the team has since learned that Ish Smith has also joined that group, leaving the roster even more depleted. Martin will be the next man up at point guard, and he'll be flanked in the lineup by Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards. Martin already saw an increased role off the bench Sunday at Atlanta, when he finished with 19 points, six boards, four assists, two steals and three three-pointers in 32 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cody Martin joining Hornets lineup Monday in place of Ish Smith (protocols)

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Martin is making his first start of the season after the Hornets placed Ish Smith in the health and safety protocols alongside LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, and Mason Plumlee. The Hornets are rolling out a starting five of Gordon Hayward, Martin, Kelly Oubre, Miles Bridges, and Nick Richards.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Stephon Gilmore: Role increasing

Is expected to play a larger role in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and his role should continue to increase after that, per defensive coordinator Phil Snow, David Newton of ESPN reports. Snow added that the quadriceps injury Gilmore battled earlier this season still isn't fully healed, though it hasn't...
NFL
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cory Joseph: Plays relegated role Sunday

Joseph chipped in two points (1-5 FG), two rebounds and three assists over 19 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Lakers. Joseph shifted back to the bench in the loss, making way for the returning Killian Hayes. Even in starter's minutes, Joseph was unable to sniff consistent 12-team value; as a reserve, his fantasy utility is nearly nil.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Martin Jones: Gives up four goals Sunday

Jones allowed four goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Devils. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Jones couldn't stop the trio of Andreas Johnsson, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton, who all scored against the 31-year-old netminder. Despite losing his last four games (0-3-1), Jones has alternated starts with Carter Hart over the last six contests. For the year, Jones is at 3-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA and a .921 save percentage in seven games. Neither of the Flyers' goalies will be a great option in weekly formats, as the team has just two games next week -- Wednesday versus the Rangers and Sunday versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rams' Odell Beckham: Should have bigger role Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Beckham to have an increased role in Sunday's contest in Green Bay, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. After inking a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Rams on Nov. 11, Beckham had only three days to prepare for his first game with the team Week 10. The Rams limited Beckham to playing 15 snaps on offense (28 percent) in the team's 31-10 loss to the 49ers, with the wideout finishing with two receptions for 18 yards on three targets. With the benefit of a Week 11 bye plus a full week of practice to get up to speed with his new team's playbook, Beckham should at least double his snap count against Green Bay, especially with Ben Skowronek -- who helped replace Robert Woods (knee) in the lineup Week 10 -- ruled out for the contest with a back injury. Look for top target Cooper Kupp, Beckham and Van Jefferson to compose most of the Rams' three-receiver sets for the remainder of the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Phillip Lindsay: Role could increase

Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Lindsay's role on offense could potentially increase, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Flores said that the Dolphins will continue to work Lindsay in at practice, and it looks like the running back could get more involved once fully up to speed with the playbook. Considering the fact that Lindsay handled a sizeable 12 carries during Sunday's win over the Panthers, despite only having had three practices under his belt, it appears that the 27-year-old is quickly making a good impression on his new coaching staff. If Week 13's matchup against the Giants doesn't allow the Dolphins to safely lean on the running game, it will be interesting to see how many opportunities Lindsay receives.
NFL
CBS Sports

Hornets' Mason Plumlee: On track for Sunday return

Plumlee (calf) practiced Friday and is on track to return Sunday against the Hawks, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. Plumlee has missed the past four games due to a strained right calf. He's started every game this season, so the assumption should be that he returns to the lineup Sunday, though P.J. Washington has played well in three recent starts with Plumlee sidelined.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Made a Statement in Sunday's Win Over Hawks

Heading into Sunday night's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets knew they were going to need several guys to step up in the absence of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels. It felt like a game where the Hornets could make a statement being down so...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Starting Sunday

Oubre will start Sunday's game against Atlanta, Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports. With several regulars in COVID-19 protocols, Oubre will move into the lineup at one guard spot alongside Ish Smith. Oubre has been playing well off the bench of late (22.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.8 3PM/G), so he makes for a solid streaming option for the week ahead, as Charlotte will likely be without LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier for all three of its games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Ish Smith: Comes through in starting role

Smith chipped in 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-127 victory over the Hawks. Smith filled in at the starting point guard position and walked away with easily his best performance of the season. With LaMelo Ball set to miss at least the next few games, Smith should be able to put up 12-team value, albeit with very little upside. For those with an available roster spot, he should be a solid source of assists and triples.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Miles Bridges: Leads the way Sunday

Bridges logged 32 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-127 victory over Atlanta. Bridges was on fire during Sunday's improbable win, stepping up in the absence of both LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier who were out due to health protocols. Given all the recent disruption, this may turn out to be one of the most important wins for the Hornets all season. For Bridges, this was a nice return to the form that we saw from him to open the campaign. As long as the team is down on troops, he is going to be the number one option on offense and should be able to put up some gaudy numbers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Texans' David Johnson: Not seen at practice

Johnson (illness/thigh) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. The Texans' final Week 13 injury report will be released later Friday and should lend some clarity with regard to the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Colts. If Johnson is ruled out this weekend, Rex Burkhead would likely lead the Houston backfield, with Royce Freeman next in line for work behind him.
NFL

