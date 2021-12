ORLANDO, FL - It wasn't the prettiest of wins but the Charlotte Hornets got the job done on Wednesday night defeating the Orlando Magic, 106-99. "You just got to find ways to win in this league," Hornets head coach James Borrego said. "The identity of a team is finding different ways to win every night. It was a different script tonight, different guys stepped up tonight. I give that small group a ton of credit. We were down seven, we went small with Miles [Bridges] at five. I think that was Terry [Rozier], Cody [Martin], Jalen [McDaniels], and Miles at the five. We played extremely well, got the lead quickly, and maintained it throughout so we just stuck with it."

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO