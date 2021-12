Kuzma supplied 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-114 win over Dallas. Kuzma reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 10 thanks to a strong fourth quarter during which he posted 10 points. The fifth-year forward fell one rebound shy of notching his second straight double-double and has now posted at least four assists in four straight games. Kuzma has started every game in his first campaign with the Wizards, carving out a key role with per-game averages of 13.5 points, 9.2 boards, 2.7 dimes and 2.2 three-pointers.

