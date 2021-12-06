ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott: Biden’s Vaccine Mandates have driven new business to Texas

By Christina Aguayo
KTSM
KTSM
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that the vaccine mandates put in place by President Joe Biden have caused new businesses to set up shop in the state of Texas.

In an interview Governor Abbott said that,

“There can be no mandates infringing upon individual liberty. That in part is why I think there are so many businesses that are moving in the state of Texas. Over just the first 11 months of this year there have been 70 businesses and corporations that have relocated their headquarters to the state of Texas.”

Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott echoed statements made earlier in the week while at a ceremony for Toyota where he mentioned Tesla’s decision to move their headquarters to Texas, Samsung’s $17 billion investment and the $30 billion investment made just a couple of weeks back by Texas Instruments.

“The state of Texas’ economy is growing and thriving,….and there are business that are moving here that are growing here because Texas is the land of economic opportunity and innovation.”

Abbott said he was proud of his no-mandate policy in the state.

“Texas has been very aggressive about legally challenging all of these mandates that the Biden administration has put in place concerning COVID and we’ve been winning them all in the courts and right now in Texas there are no federal mandates that apply. The only mandate that applies is my executive order saying that nobody in the state of Texas can be mandated to take a vaccine shot.”

Gov. Greg Abbott

