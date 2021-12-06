Icarus: Guides and Features Hub

Check out the documentary-style short film, Icarus: Fatal Sky, blending live-action and game footage from the sci-fi survival game, Icarus. Icarus: Fatal Sky tells the story of a prospecting team that didn't make it back. When an ill-fated First Cohort expedition saw most of a team killed by an 'unexpected' Force 12 storm, a scandal erupted with consequences and conspiracy claims back home on Earth. The team's search for exotic matter pushed them to their limits as they surveyed Icarus' terraformed surface, but who was ultimately to blame? Fatal Sky unpicks the stories, science, and counter-claims surrounding this tragedy, revealing new truths about an event that shook the world. Icarus is a session-based survival game for up to eight co-op players where players drop onto the broken terraformed planet of Icarus. Initially equipped with nothing, players drop to the planet for missions lasting from hours to weeks, before returning to orbit to progress their character and tech for the next drop. Icarus arrives on PC via Steam on December 3, 2021.

