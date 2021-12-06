ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Laird Norton affiliates buy 2 Capitol Hill multifamily buildings for $42M

By Marc Stiles
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Capitol Hill rents are up 13% on average year...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Puget Sound Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 3, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Laird#Norton#Affiliates
Puget Sound Business Journal

Redmond electronics company Plugable hires remote CEO

Redmond-based electronics company Plugable has named Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy, who is based outside of Toronto, as the company's new CEO. Smurthwaite-Murphy is taking over for Bernie Thompson, also the company's founder, who is stepping into the chief technology officer role. According to Smurthwaite-Murphy, the move, which was announced Wednesday, allows Thompson to focus on building new technology while Smurthwaite-Murphy, previously the CEO at the electronics company StarTech.com, can focus on growth.
REDMOND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Puget Sound Business Journal

BM Technologies buying Seattle's First Sound Bank to gain charter

Seattle-based First Sound Bank is joining a financial technology company. Last month, fintech company BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) announced plans to acquire First Sound for roughly $23 million in cash. The combined company will go by BMTX Bank, and the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, will provide BMTX with its own bank charter, eliminating the need for BMTX to run its banking services through a partner bank.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Continuant Celebrates 25 Years in Business

Tacoma, Wash., December 1, 2021 — Continuant, a Pacific Northwest-based company that helps keep organizations “confidently connected” to markets, vendors, and employees, today announced its 25th anniversary. In acknowledging this milestone, CEO Doug Graham said Continuant is “bullish” on its future as a trusted partner to organizations that need help dealing with a new era of remote workers, virtual meetings, and online collaboration. “We take pride in keeping our customers confidently connected, which is a key to their success,” Graham said. The privately held company got its start 1996 when former high school classmates, current CEO Doug Graham and current Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Shelby, partnered in a new venture selling and installing telecommunications systems to regional businesses. Originally known as Telecom Labs, Inc. (TLI), the business later added maintenance and service to its product offering—establishing TLI’s reputation as an independent provider of maintenance services, or ISP, that could offer after-market warranty service on PBX systems “faster, better, and cheaper” than the manufacturer could. By 2006, however, TLI’s success as an ISP caught the notice of telecom giant, Avaya, which sued TLI, claiming that the company had no authority to provide after-warranty service on Avaya products. In its lawsuit, Avaya alleged that, in doing so, TLI was infringing on Avaya’s intellectual property. The company, which rebranded itself as Continuant in 2007, countersued, alleging that Avaya was in violation of federal antitrust laws by monopolizing the market. After eight years of litigation, and a six and a half-month trial in federal court, a New Jersey jury agreed with TLI/Continuant, finding that Avaya had violated federal antitrust laws in attempting to restrain Continuant’s ability to provide post-warranty support of Avaya phone systems. By the time the jury rendered its verdict, however, the marketplace had changed. Businesses that once depended on connecting via PBX systems began adopting the more efficient cloud-based networking and communication systems. Seeing a path to help organizations avoid missing opportunities because of disconnection, the ever-resilient Continuant began its own transition to where it is today: a recognized leader in delivering custom-designed, cloud-based communication technology solutions. Continuant now has a customer base of more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, 4M users, and some 1,000 global support partners. In 2020, Continuant earned Microsoft’s prestigious “2020 Partner of the Year” award for Calling and Meetings. Employing more than 300 people throughout the United States, Tacoma, Washington-based Continuant also has offices in California, Texas, and Ohio. Learn more about how Continuant can help you keep confidently connected by scheduling your free technology assessment today.
TACOMA, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
946
Followers
3K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy