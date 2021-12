Tom Holland broke the news over the weekend that he will be portraying Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. Holland was in London promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home Sunday, when he revealed that the script for the Astaire vehicle was recently finished, and while deals haven’t been finalized yet, he sounded certain about playing the iconic entertainer. “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” he told the Associated Press. “The script came in a week ago; I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me. I know Amy Pascal has the script. She FaceTimed me earlier when I was in the bath and we had a lovely FaceTime. But I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

