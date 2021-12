Nathan Lane teases his Only Murders in the Building character Teddy Dimas could be back for Season 2—and Dimas’ son Theo (James Caverly) may not be too far behind. “We don’t know,” Lane told Deadline during a TCA panel for the Hulu series on Thursday. “We’re not allowed to say under pain of death. Send those cards and letters that you want to see more of the Dimas’. In fact, a Dimas spinoff would really be spectacular.” Lane continued, “I had a great time, in particular, working with James. He’s a really gifted young actor and he really knocked it out of...

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO