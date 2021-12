St. Petersburg-based community bank First Home Bank has officially broken ground on its eighth banking center in the Tampa Bay area and second in Sarasota – located at 2075 S. Tamiami Trail. The announcement was celebrated at a December 8 reception attended by City of Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo and Vice Mayor Kyle Battie. The 6,000-square-foot building will feature two drive-up banking lanes, an ATM, and an electric vehicle charging station, free to the public. Construction is slated to begin in January 2022, with an anticipated opening in late 2022 or early 2023. It will serve as First Home Bank’s eighth full-service banking center offering commercial, residential and consumer lending, as well as investment services and personal banking options. It will employ 10-15. Renderings and images from a ceremonial groundbreaking are available here.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO