The Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH is likely to break above the moving averages as eyes are currently glued on $4200. ETH/USD is seen refreshing to a new high after touching the daily low of $3989 to breaches above $4100 as the coin currently trades at $4147 with a bullish crossover and trend in the intraday. Today, the number two crypto is likely to trade above 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the higher resistance is expected at $4500 resistance level.

