Religion

Power of Prayer: Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care

KTRE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday morning, families, teachers, and running clubs participated in the 2021 Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council...

www.ktre.com

crescentavalleyweekly.com

Spiritually Speaking

Question: Even though her father and I thought we took precautions to avoid COVID, our youngest daughter, age 7, became very ill with the virus. She was in the hospital and on a ventilator. We’re not certain where she became infected. Praise God she is well and at home after a month of treatment.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Amor Meus Spirituality Center to host Advent Solemn Vespers

The Amor Meus Spirituality Center at Incarnate Word will hold Advent Solemn Vespers at 5 p.m. Sunday. Solemn Vespers is a liturgical evening prayer of the church. It consists of singing psalms, giving thanks for the day, and offering praise to God. A short reflection on the Advent scriptures reading...
RELIGION
Rochelle News-Leader

100 Women Who Care donate to senior center

ROCHELLE — Members of 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County recently awarded their Fall Impact Award Donation to the Hub City Senior Center in Rochelle. Karen McCandless, Linda Graber, Deanna Forrest and Karen Urish presented the award to HCSC Executive Director Diana King. This donation will help provide for...
ROCHELLE, IL
Dothan Eagle

Pastor appreciation Dec. 5 at Prayer Temple

The Prayer Temple congregation invites all to attend the 21st annual appreciation service for Pastor John McMillion, a celebration which is in conjunction with McMillion’s 65th birthday. The service will be held at the church on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m., with refreshments to follow. It is located at...
RELIGION
IGN

West Haven Care Center Rampage

POLITICS
The Mountaineer

Creation Care Prayer Group starts Dec. 3

Creation Care Ministries of Grace and Waynesville First United Methodist Church will offer a monthly Creation Care Prayer Group beginning Friday, Dec. 3, at Grace Church in the Mountains, 394 N. Haywood St., Waynesville. The prayer group will meet from noon to 12:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
myneworleans.com

A Spiritual Playlist

As our calendar squares march closer to Christmas, my mind moves to church — and to a thousand other places. You see, when I’m in church, my mind can tend to wander. I’m not alone. If 10 years of spiritual conversations taught me anything, it’s that…wow, that’s a nice statue. What was I saying?
RELIGION
star883.com

The Power House Youth Center – Bonnie Roth

Bonnie Roth, Executive Director, at The Power House Youth Center shares with us about the ministry she leads for youth in the community. This Christ centered youth center provides after school programing to 7th through 12th graders. They provide homework help, life skills training, support, and encouragement to students while sharing the love of Jesus.
RELIGION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

“Lo, how a Rose e’er blooming from tender stem hath sprung!. Of Jesse’s lineage coming, as men of old have sung.”. This beautiful old Advent hymn tells the story of the Blessed Virgin Mary as the pure and mystical Rose who brings forth Jesus, just as prophecy had foretold. It was discovered in 1599 and is attributed to an unknown Carthusian monk living in the monastery of St. Alban in Trier, Germany. There are many verses which have been added to and modified over the centuries.
RELIGION
Great Bend Tribune

10th Street Eye Care Center assists Family Crisis Center

The 10th Street Eyecare Center accepted community donations for the Family Crisis Center Inc., located in Great Bend, during the week of Thanksgiving. The Eyecare Center was a drop-off location in the weeks leading up to the holiday, accepting household items such as pillows, hygiene products, sheet sets, gift cards and towels. The Family Crisis Center is a Domestic and Sexual Violence Center, Child Advocacy Center and Shelter offering services in the Great Bend area.
GREAT BEND, KS
outreachmagazine.com

Powerful Prayers Spoken by A.W. Tozer

Possibly the greatest single impact of this self-educated man started on the floor of his Chicago church study as he would daily don his old prayer trousers and then, for some time, lay prostrate on the floor as he sought God. Excerpted From. Approaching the Almighty. Compiled by Phil Shappard.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WHEC TV-10

Pastors on Point working to rally Rochester through prayer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – They are called Pastors on Point, and they have one mission in mind: To rally the city in city-wide prayers. The organization says this faith needs to be a part of the conversation and is a step to saving the future generations to come. “We want...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHIZ

The CARR Center is Providing a Respite Care Day This Weekend

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Taking care of a loved one can be a full time job, but rewarding. That is why the CARR Center is making that job a little easier for those in Zanesville this weekend. The CARR Center is offering a respite day this Saturday that allows residents to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastors hosting city-wide prayer rallies to address violence in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A group of local pastors are coming together to address violence in the Rochester area. Over the course of two weeks, Pastors on Point will host stop the violence city-wide prayer rallies. These rallies will be held on select days through Dec. 9 at various locations. "We're...
ROCHESTER, NY
Longview News-Journal

Update: Power to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center restored

UPDATE: The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center reported at 11:09 a.m. that its power has been restored, and adoptions are set to resume at noon. PREVIOUS: A power outage in the western part of the city is affecting the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. The outage area included...
LONGVIEW, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

51 local pastors gather in Mobile for 'call to prayer'

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Following the 51st murder of the year, 51 local pastors gathered Thursday afternoon at Government Plaza for a call to prayer. The vigil featured both faith and community members calling for the violence in Mobile to stop. They've all seen the violence in their respective communities....
MOBILE, AL

