Power of Prayer: Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care

LocationThe West Haven Community Health Care Center building, north of the Cherry Popper Ice Cream Company. StrategyA couple doors north of the Cherry Popper Ice Cream Company is the West Haven Community Health Care Center. The easiest way to get up there is by helicopter. You have to use a sniper rifle to kill 20 gang members in two minutes. Stand at the very edge of the rooftop and aim at the street below. You'll find several clusters of 3-4 gang members. Start shooting them quickly, because when they catch on to what's happening, they'll start to run. Try to hit the running ones, but once they get out of range, go back to the stationary groups. Looking away and then coming back to a particular spot seems to help with regeneration of more goons. If you don't succeed, just stay up here and keep trying. You're in no danger.

