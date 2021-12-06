The Drive 12.05.21: Bowling Cats and winning hoops

The Perry Jayette basketball team certainly earned the right to celebrate a little bit inside the Boone locker room last night. After all, the Toreadors defeated Perry twice last year by scores of 71-20 and 51-29. Perry didn’t win a Raccoon River conference game last year in their final season in the league. In an ironic twist, Perry knocked off their old conference foe Boone Tuesday as a new member of the Heart of Iowa conference 34-29 to remain unbeaten early in the season. It was a defensive battle from the get go with both teams struggling to put points on the board. The Toreadors led 15-11 at halftime but Perry roared back in the 3rd quarter behind Lydia Olejniczak and Maci Tunick. Olejniczak hit two critical three pointers while Tunick scored seven straight points to give Perry a four point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Jayetttes sealed the victory by converting on 7-9 from the foul line in the final six minutes.

BOONE, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO