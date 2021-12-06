ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Drive 12.05.21: Bowling Cats and winning hoops

By GPC Staff
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Kansas State and Kansas win on the basketball court, while the K-State football team lands a bid to play in the Texas Bowl against LSU. This week, WIBW sports...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tullahoma News

Lady ‘Cats off to purr-fect hoops start

The Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcats are off to a perfect start of the season after slipping past the Warren County High School Lady Pioneers 38-32 in their home opener on Tuesday. Eleanor Fults led the Lady ‘Cats to victory with 10 points on the night, while Lucy Nutt contributed...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Daily Journal

Cardinals start hoops weekend with runaway win

PARK HILLS – With the health of sophomore guard Keonte Jones steadily improving, the Mineral Area men’s basketball team is back to substituting five fresh athletes at once. The Cardinals landed six players in double digits, and achieved their best scoring output this season during a 108-43 blowout of NJCAA...
PARK HILLS, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruin Hoops Wins in Texas

Bartlesville boys’ basketball got an impressive showing on Friday afternoon during the Bruins lone game in the Duncanville, Texas Hoopsfest. BHS topped Lake Highlands, Texas 73-66. The victory comes in the recruiting-event against a program with multiple college recruits. David Castillo led BHS with 28 points. He got his 28...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Texas Bowl#Hoops#Television#Lsu#Wibw#Wichita State#Podcast Network#Kansas State#Gopowercat#The Powercat Podcast
Urbana Citizen

Triad, Urbana earn wins in boys hoops

NORTH LEWISBURG – Ayden Spriggs scored 18 points as Triad defeated Ridgedale, 74-44, in non-league boys basketball on Friday. Caleb Thomas added 16 points for the Cardinals (1-0). Triad won the jayvee game, 43-35. The Cardinals host Fairlawn tonight. UHS wins. SPRINGFIELD – Urbana knocked off Northeastern, 58-41, in non-league...
URBANA, OH
AL.com

Alabama reacts to Iron Bowl-tying drive, Ja’Corey Brooks catch

Again this season, Alabama played its best football from the edge of the cliff. Three quarters of putrid offense in Saturday’s Iron Bowl marked the first time since 2016 that the Tide had no points entering a fourth quarter. The ball was starting to move more, but three failed fourth-down conversions and a field goal had Alabama down, 10-3. Police officers started to circle the Jordan-Hare Stadium goalposts, and students seemed ready to rush.
ALABAMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Rutgers Hoops suffers third straight loss as UMass wins 85-83

Rutgers Basketball has now lost three in a row, as UMass came back from down as much as 17 points early in the second half to defeats the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 85-83. Despite the continued struggles from three point land, the Scarlet Knights shot a lot...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wtvbam.com

Girls Hoops: UC defeats Addison for first win of the season

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers evened their record at 1-1 as they defeated Addison 51-46 on Wednesday night at the McNett Fieldhouse. The Chargers led throughout the contest and had a 36-26 lead entering the final quarter. Addison rallied to tie the contest at 46-46 with...
UNION CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fiusports.com

Hot Shooting Second Half Paces FIU Hoops to Sixth Straight Win

MIAMI – The FIU men's basketball team outscored North Florida by 17 in the second half in extending its current winning streak to six consecutive games with an 84-69 victory on Sunday afternoon at Ocean Bank Arena. The Panthers shot an eye-popping 66.7 percent (18-of-27) from the field in the...
MIAMI, FL
rpiathletics.com

Five Reach Double Digits in Women's Hoops Win

TROY, N.Y. - Heather Converse scored 15 points with 13 rebounds, Lolo Reynolds scored 12 points with eight boards and three other student-athletes reached double figures in scoring as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team defeated SUNY Delhi 91-27 in a non-league game at East Campus Arena. It was the home opener for the Engineers, who improve to 1-2. The Broncos fall to 0-8. Converse, a junior who had 11 offensive rebounds, recorded her double-double in only 19 minutes of action. She also had an assist and a steal, while Reynolds, also a junior, had four steals and two assists. They both made five shots from the floor, as did both Becca Gregg and Ashlyn O'Neill, both of whom are also juniors. O'Neill finished with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Gregg registered 10 points and three rebounds.
TROY, NY
ocsportszone.com

BOYS HOOPS: Portola, Beckman, Northwood and Servite win

PORTOLA 67, TRABUCO HILLS 59 (2 OTS): Ryan Chu scored 18 points, Colin Huang had 15 points and Devin Daniels 14 points to lead Portola (4-2) in the opening round of the Mariko Memorial Classic. Trabuco Hills (3-3) was led by Caden Wright with 14 points and Alex Gammo with 11 points.
BASKETBALL
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jayette Hoops Continue To Shine With Upset Win at Boone

The Perry Jayette basketball team certainly earned the right to celebrate a little bit inside the Boone locker room last night. After all, the Toreadors defeated Perry twice last year by scores of 71-20 and 51-29. Perry didn’t win a Raccoon River conference game last year in their final season in the league. In an ironic twist, Perry knocked off their old conference foe Boone Tuesday as a new member of the Heart of Iowa conference 34-29 to remain unbeaten early in the season. It was a defensive battle from the get go with both teams struggling to put points on the board. The Toreadors led 15-11 at halftime but Perry roared back in the 3rd quarter behind Lydia Olejniczak and Maci Tunick. Olejniczak hit two critical three pointers while Tunick scored seven straight points to give Perry a four point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Jayetttes sealed the victory by converting on 7-9 from the foul line in the final six minutes.
BOONE, IA
Lockport Union-Sun

NCCC hoops teams return with wins

SANBORN — Niagara County Community College’s basketball teams opened their December slate and a three-game homestand Wednesday with a sweep of familiar foe Genesee. “December is our month to really find out where we are going to be,” men’s coach Bill Beilein said. The NCCC men, ranked ninth in NJCAA...
SANBORN, NY
lehifreepress.com

Skyridge girls open with big hoops win

The Skyridge girls basketball team showed impressive play in their home non-region game on Nov. 23 against the Copper Hills Grizzlies. The Falcons rolled to a convincing 46-27 win and made a visceral statement in the opening contest of the season. The home team jumped out to a 21-9 lead...
HIGH SCHOOL
Richmond Register

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOOPS: Southern, Model win; Indians fall in OT

The Madison Southern boys basketball team jumped out to a big early lead and rolled to a season-opening win on Tuesday in Berea. Jay Rose had 22 points and six rebounds as the Eagles topped Danville Christian, 67-49. Zach Hudson had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Braden Hudson added eight points.
BEREA, KY
fiusports.com

Women's Hoops Earns Clutch Home Win Over UNF

MIAMI (Dec. 4, 2021) - The FIU women's basketball team pulled out a big home win against UNF thanks to a clutch performance in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers defeated the Ospreys by a score of 53-51 at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. With the win, FIU's record improved...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Top247 DB Austin Ausberry to announce commitment on CBS Sports HQ

One of Auburn's biggest recruiting targets has finalized his commitment plans. Austin Ausberry, a 4-star cornerback from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab, will reveal his college choice Monday at 1:45 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ (LINK HERE). Ausberry's finalists are Auburn, Alabama, Florida, LSU and Michigan. Ausberry is the...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
271K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy