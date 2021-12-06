Audacy’s Alternalido playlist for December 5 ft. Alizzz, Centavrvs, and Sen Senra

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11-12PM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with Alizzz !

This week's playlist (12/5):

Alizzz, C. Tangana - Ya no vales

Cabeza Flotante - Entre los Días

Centavrvs - El Efecto

MUSAS featuring Luis Eduardo Acústico - Destino

J Balvin - Azul (Chusi Remix)

Myke Towers - Experimento

Sen Senra - Te Va A Ser Mejor

San Mateo feat. Los Rarxs - Mala Tuya Pero No

Hurricane G - El Barrio

Turbomex - Pretty Mexicanos

The Cloaks, Awol One & Gel Roc - Know the Edge

Geoenezetao, Hordatoj & SQB - Viejos Habitantes

Lunar Pistols - Mija Lady

Soulfiya, El Dusty & Clips X Ahoy - Offering

Wilco - Me avivé

ZZ Top - Francene

Blondie - Llámame

