Audacy’s Alternalido playlist for December 5 ft. Alizzz, Centavrvs, and Sen Senra
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.
This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11-12PM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .
Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.
This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with Alizzz !
This week's playlist (12/5):
Alizzz, C. Tangana - Ya no vales
Cabeza Flotante - Entre los Días
Centavrvs - El Efecto
MUSAS featuring Luis Eduardo Acústico - Destino
J Balvin - Azul (Chusi Remix)
Myke Towers - Experimento
Sen Senra - Te Va A Ser Mejor
San Mateo feat. Los Rarxs - Mala Tuya Pero No
Hurricane G - El Barrio
Turbomex - Pretty Mexicanos
The Cloaks, Awol One & Gel Roc - Know the Edge
Geoenezetao, Hordatoj & SQB - Viejos Habitantes
Lunar Pistols - Mija Lady
Soulfiya, El Dusty & Clips X Ahoy - Offering
Wilco - Me avivé
ZZ Top - Francene
Blondie - Llámame
