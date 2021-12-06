ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLIP Maximizes Earning Potential for Digital Creators with Commissioned Video Reviews, Content Dashboard

By Globe Newswire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt to democratize the Creator Economy, new features enable authentic shopping experiences, empower content monetization. FLIP, the social commerce beauty retailer, announced the launch of monetized video reviews and a creator dashboard. The features will grant all users, regardless of their social following, the opportunity to monetize their video reviews based...

The Motley Fool

Better Metaverse Stock: Meta Platforms or Roblox

Meta could merge its VR, AR, and social media ecosystems in the metaverse. Roblox could convince more brands to build virtual worlds within its gaming platform. Both companies have ambitious plans for the metaverse, but Roblox’s simpler approach might make more sense. The metaverse, which blurs the lines between the...
IZEA Powers Online Educational Site with Creator Content

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has been awarded a significant six figure contract expansion by a leading provider of online educational services. IZEA creators will be producing long form content for the brand to increase online awareness and drive traffic. The company has more than doubled its annual commitment with IZEA over the past year.
Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Announces Immersive 360-degree Video Realms with Upcoming Subscriptions for Content Creators

Tautachrome today announced the release of ARknet App Version 1.9.13, adding the ability to post immersive, 360-degree video Realms, and upcoming subscriptions abilities enabling content creator revenues. Content creators and influencers are always in need of ever greater sophistication to amplify the effect of their postings. This release of immersive,...
Xandr Standardizes Video Content on its Platform

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, today announced the release of a new feature on its platform, described as content metadata for video. The new feature aims to help publishers improve monetization of their premium video supply through standardized content descriptors. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Michael Osborne, President at...
Crypto Hypers Launches Creative Solutions to Solve Marketing and Fundraising Problems for Crypto Projects

Crypto Hypers has launched a set of creative solutions to help crypto and blockchain-based projects solve their marketing and fundraising problems. The primary mission of Crypto Hypers is to help upcoming crypto projects improve their growth and development via its creative solutions and revolutionary ideas. Earlier this month, Al Jazeera published a report that revealed the crypto market surpassed the $3 trillion mark. New projects are launched into the industry, but most of them find it difficult to scale.
The Impact of Video Content in B2B Marketing

The popularity of video content can be understood by the fact that internet users spend 67 minutes of their day watching a video. Many brands use video content because it conveys the message more conveniently. Users prefer video content more than readable content. B2B sales sector uses video content to promote its authenticity because it can provide a unique and catchy introduction that leads to discovery and awareness of the brand. Let us have a look at the impact of video content on B2B marketing.
The Six Ingredients for Supercharging B2B CX

New Global Study Reveals How Current Events Influence the B2B Buying Process. Merkle B2B, part of Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has released a new global study that reveals how the last 12 months have shaped B2B buyer preferences and brand experiences. “A year ago...
Astrato Champions the Next Generation of Cloud BI

Astrato Analytics empowers organizations to play the data where it lives. Astrato Analytics unveils the next generation in cloud analytics. Astrato, the cloud BI and analytics platform, empowers everyone with real-time insights from Snowflake’s Data Cloud to keep pace with the increasing flow of business data for informed decision making.
PredictHQ Named a 2021 Gartner® Cool Vendor in ‘Data for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning’ Report

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Cool Vendor in the “Data for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning” Gartner Cool Vendors™ report by Afraz Jaffri, Svetlana Sicular, Chirag Dekate, Anthony Mullen, and Arun Chandrasekaran. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
Sendbird, the #1 In-App Chat API, Debuts New Features While Making Enablement for Developers Easier Than Ever

Company introduces offline messaging in all SDKs, message threading in UI Kits, and an innovative push notification tool for monitoring and debugging; Sendbird continues to showcase its developer-first approach and commitment to integration. Sendbird, the leading mobile engagement and communication company across in-app chat, voice and video, today announced several...
You & Mr Jones Named Marketing and Communications Partner of Record for LegalShield and IDShield

The global brandtech group to lead company’s marketing ecosystem with modern, tech-driven, progressive partnership. PPLSI, the parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, and a champion of equal access to justice and security, announced today that it has named global brandtech group You & Mr Jones as Marketing and Communications Partner of Record for both brands.
Informatica Announces New Cloud Integration to Democratize Access to Delta Lake on Databricks

Intelligent Data Management Cloud Delivers Cloud-Native, No-Code ELT and ETL with Databricks SQL. Informatica , the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced a major expansion of its partnership with Databricks with a new integration that empowers organizations to accelerate democratization of their data with Informatica and Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform. Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) now offers cloud-native, low-code, no-code data integration that natively transforms data within Databricks SQL, enabling users beyond IT to leverage the performance and scale of Databricks. Informatica’s no-code data pipelines are easy to build, offer much faster development times and are much easier to re-use and maintain than hand-coding.
Guardian Life maximizes its digital potential by going beyond ‘lift-and-shift’

As the dust of rapid adaptation starts to settle, companies are looking at their digital infrastructure and seeing new possibilities. But their potential can be restricted by older technology and entrenched operations. “I kind of equate it to building a Ferrari and attaching a trailer to it,” said Nick Volpe...
Insured.io implements Customer Engagement strategy for AmFed

New platform provides a more streamlined, unified customer experience for AmFed. insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that AmFed has successfully implemented the company’s Customer Engagement Platform. Based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, AmFed has been a leading provider of tailored workers’...
Bavard Introduces Game-Changing Dialogue Service Using Contextual AI to Train Chatbots on More Human-Like Interactions

Bavard is helping businesses build their brand with smart, automated conversations that support, engage, and convert customers around the clock. Bavard is excited to announce its new Dialogue Service, a machine learning model that utilizes contextual AI. This game-changing functionality empowers companies to train their smart chatbot using a few different conversation examples and enables the bot to contextualize various interactions to provide even more human-like responses. This differentiating feature sets Bavard apart from most other chatbot companies.
Survey Your Way to Greater B2B Customer and Employee Loyalty

B2B marketers spend a lot of time identifying target customers and creating ideal customer profiles, i.e., subsets of target customers who are likely to become high-value accounts. This process helps B2B companies accelerate the sales cycle and increase conversion rates, according to Gartner analysis, as long as the customer profiles are accurate.
upGrad Inc. Announces Partnership with University of Maryland for Data Science and Business Analytics Program

A nine-month, fully online program with top instructors, industry-driven assignments and a capstone project will enhance learners’ ability to make data-driven decisions. The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business continues to rank among the top business school programs in the country, according to the latest ratings from U.S. News & World Report.
Yellowfin Launches Guided Natural Language Query, Making True Self-service Analytics Available to Everyone

Regardless of data expertise, version 9.7 provides everyone a simple way to ask hard questions of their data. Yellowfin, a world-leading and innovative analytics vendor, has today announced the general availability of Guided NLQ (Natural Language Query), leveraging natural language processing to enable anyone — regardless of skill level and expertise — to ask data questions in plain language and instantly receive the answer in Yellowfin. Guided NLQ is available as part of Yellowfin’s latest release, Yellowfin 9.7, which also launched today.
Deloitte Agrees to Acquire the Business of BIAS Corporation, a Leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Market

Acquisition extends Deloitte’s ability to deliver end-to-end cloud transformation services and cloud migration services for Oracle Solutions. Deloitte has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of BIAS, a cloud consulting firm that is a leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) market with experienced cloud professionals based in the United States and India. Founded in 2000, BIAS capabilities focus on advise, implement and operate services for cloud infrastructure, database, middleware, applications, analytics and security.
UniformMarket Forays into Asset Management; Launches an Exclusive Platform for Law Enforcement Departments English

Illinois-based leading eCommerce company, UniformMarket, which specializes in providing advanced eCommerce solutions for uniform providers have announced their advent into asset management with a dedicated Asset Manager for public safety departments. Marketing Technology News: OneOf AnnouncesWhitney Houston NFT Collection. As law enforcement agencies are required to manage a wide range...
