FLIP Maximizes Earning Potential for Digital Creators with Commissioned Video Reviews, Content Dashboard

The popularity of video content can be understood by the fact that internet users spend 67 minutes of their day watching a video. Many brands use video content because it conveys the message more conveniently. Users prefer video content more than readable content. B2B sales sector uses video content to promote its authenticity because it can provide a unique and catchy introduction that leads to discovery and awareness of the brand. Let us have a look at the impact of video content on B2B marketing.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO