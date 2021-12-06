ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Top Guilty Pleasures For Women Over 50

primewomen.com
 4 days ago

A few weeks ago, I woke up on a Saturday morning with a full agenda in mind of how I would spend my day. I was going to work out, do a few loads of laundry, food shop, and then catch up on some paperwork I had let slide during the...

primewomen.com

Literary Hub

Denise Williams on Interrogating "Guilty Pleasures"

In this week's episode, Joce talks with Denise Williams about her latest novel, The Fastest Way to Fall, which is out from Berkley Romance. Joce: Speaking of—kind of rewinding a little bit—I feel like another moment in the book like we talked about before is that we're debunking the phrase "guilty pleasures" when we speak about food and reframing them as comfort foods. Why were these things important for you to include?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wmagazine.com

Vella Lovell's Pop Culture Guilty Pleasures: Bad Holiday Movies & The Bachelor

You'd have to live under a rock to be unfamiliar with the Hallmark Channel's monopoly on Christmas content. But Lifetime and Netflix have, over recent years, also thrown their hats in the ring, pumping out plenty of trope-heavy, middle-of-the-road, comforting holiday movies with ridiculous plots that could only be pulled off in the name of Christmas.
MOVIES
State
Illinois State
seoulbeats.com

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Keeping Cosy

Welcome back to another instalment of For Your Viewing Pleasure, where we take time out of the week to curate a set of photos from the K-pop landscape. As the weather turns colder, it's never too early to dig out your favourite Christmas jumper and wrap up warm. This week, we've pulled together an array of shoots styling winter woollens, from matching threads to statement coats. While actors Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi showcase their cute couple fashion in coordinated knitwear, CIX's Yonghee and Yerin pair up to rock some slouchy stripy jumpers. Then there's Claudia Kim and Kim Tae-ri, who both dare to be different, demonstrating how knits can be incorporated into evening and business attire. Jessi styles a gorgeous fluffy coat with heels and jewels, as Younghoon of The Boyz keeps things casual but classic in his sunshine yellow coat, proving that bright colours can shine even in winter. Take a look through these photos to find your favourite ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
xda-developers

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here to expose your guilty pleasures

It's that time of the year again — when listeners get to view their annual music statistics. Spotify has announced Wrapped 2021, which includes new additions this year. The company has been offering a compilation of beautifully visualized data every December, and this year is no different. These include your top artists, songs, genres, and more. If you're interested in checking them out, make sure your iOS or Android Spotify app is up to date.
ENTERTAINMENT
hawaiitelegraph.com

Top Remote Jobs for Pregnant Women During the Pandemic

The pandemic has taken a toll on every member of society from toddlers to CEOs. Not being able to properly connect with people, go to work or school, or travel has been very difficult to deal with for most individuals. Many people even lost their jobs due to companies and businesses closing. It has been a hard time for all of us, however, one specific group of our society has it harder than the rest of us; pregnant women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
womenfitness.net

Top 4 Best Cardio Exercises for Pregnant Women

Pregnant women often face a dilemma: how can they stay active and healthy during their pregnancy while avoiding the dangers of excessive exercise? Cardio exercises are an excellent way to keep pregnant mothers feeling great and energized. Here are five of the best cardio exercises for pregnant women. Swimming. Swimming...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Guilty Pleasures#Television#Tv Series#Crown#Fruit Loops
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle's had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they'd managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
cbs4indy.com

Feeling guilty over holiday indulgences? Don't.

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are often filled with tons of food and scrumptious treats. But for those that indulge, it can often be followed by guilt and negative feelings of body image. But health experts say that doesn't have to (and shouldn't be) the case. A recent survey from OnePoll...
LIFESTYLE
WEHT/WTVW

Best budget gifts for your grandpa

Which budget gift for your grandpa is best?  For all they do for their families, grandpas deserve only the best in life. However, sometimes we simply don't have the money to spend on a lavish gift. Thankfully, there are many items out there that will […]
RELATIONSHIPS
primewomen.com

Finding Peace Not Panic In the Holiday Season

The holidays are coming. They are supposed to be a time of pleasure and relaxation, enjoying family, friends, and food away from the daily grind. However, keeping up the traditions and organizing the gatherings that make the holidays special can be so demanding as to keep us up at night. If you have trouble finding peace during the holidays, you are not alone.
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was "Happy Days." As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, "spinoff" shows were developed from the original. "Happy Days" spawned "Mork and Mindy" (making a star of Robin Williams) and "Laverne and Shirley." Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy's (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, "Carmine 'The Big Ragu' Ragusa." He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lisa Brown, 'Guiding Light' and 'As the World Turns' Actress, Dead at 67

Lisa Brown, a beloved soap opera star who appeared on both Guiding Light and As The World Turns, died on Nov. 24 after a brief illness. She was 67. The Kansas City, Missouri native was a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee and made her last appearances on Guiding Light in 2009, just before the long-running soap finished its run.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It's not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it's easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: "Why do you have a 'Black Lives Matter' sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?"
SOCIETY
Best Life

Never Say These 5 Words at a Funeral, Expert Warns

If you're attending a funeral, you're in an emotionally fraught atmosphere. You are likely grieving, or at least supporting others around you who are experiencing deep grief while having to circulate in a social environment. In order to avoid making an already painful situation worse for all involved, there are five words you should never say at a funeral. Read on to find out what not to say—and how to offer comfort instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

