Top Guilty Pleasures For Women Over 50

Welcome back to another instalment of For Your Viewing Pleasure, where we take time out of the week to curate a set of photos from the K-pop landscape. As the weather turns colder, it’s never too early to dig out your favourite Christmas jumper and wrap up warm. This week, we’ve pulled together an array of shoots styling winter woollens, from matching threads to statement coats. While actors Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi showcase their cute couple fashion in coordinated knitwear, CIX’s Yonghee and Yerin pair up to rock some slouchy stripy jumpers. Then there’s Claudia Kim and Kim Tae-ri, who both dare to be different, demonstrating how knits can be incorporated into evening and business attire. Jessi styles a gorgeous fluffy coat with heels and jewels, as Younghoon of The Boyz keeps things casual but classic in his sunshine yellow coat, proving that bright colours can shine even in winter. Take a look through these photos to find your favourite ensemble.

