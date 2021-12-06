ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Leader of Solomon Islands survives no-confidence vote in Parliament following riots in capital last month

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Leader of Solomon Islands...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
AUSTRALIA
International Business Times

Nervous Residents Clean Streets In Riot-hit Solomon Islands Capital

Nervous residents in the charred, riot-hit capital of the Solomon Islands cleared shattered glass, rubble and trash from the streets Sunday as foreign peacekeepers deployed to restore calm. On one street corner in Chinatown -- the epicentre of a three-day bout of torching and looting buildings -- students from a...
WORLD
AFP

What next for riot-hit Solomon Islands?

Three days of rioting have plunged the Solomon Islands into chaos, exposing widespread frustration at low living standards and revealing the government's inability to uphold the rule of law. The detachment of around 100 Australian police and military personnel, alongside 34 Papua New Guinean colleagues, will back up the overwhelmed Royal Solomon Islands Police Force whose weakness has been brutally exposed.
ADVOCACY
Columbian

Solomon Islands violence recedes after rioting

CANBERRA, Australia — Violence receded Friday in the capital of the Solomon Islands, but the government showed no signs of addressing the underlying grievances that sparked two days of riots, including concerns about the country’s increasing links with China. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare sought to deflect attention from...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Solomon Islands#Copyright#All Rights Reserved#Ap
neworleanssun.com

Calm Returns to Solomons Capital After Deadly Riots

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS - Calm returned to the Solomon Islands' capital, Honiara, Saturday after days of rioting left at least three dead and reduced sections of the city to smoldering ruins. Petrol stations, shops and other businesses began to reopen, with Honiara residents flocking to buy basic provisions as the...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Daily Mail

Spectator who caused Tour de France's biggest ever pile-up when she held up a sign saying 'granny and grandad' is fined £1,000 despite organisers withdrawing their complaint

The spectator who caused a massive pile-up at the Tour de France after holding up a sign for her grandparents in front of the cyclists has been fined £1,000. The 31-year-old French woman, whose identity has been withheld, was also ordered to pay one symbolic euro to France's professional cyclist association.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy