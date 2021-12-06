ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professor seeks to redefine 'chingona' through poetry

By SARAH BELLE LIN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Poetry saved my life,” said Melissa Castillo Planas, an associate English professor at Lehman College. That life-saving prose has now moved into her second book, “Chingona Rules,” allowing Castillo Planas to safely say she’s now in a better place. That means she doesn’t need to spend as much time on herself...

The Guardian

The best poetry books of 2021

Despite everyone’s hopes, the shadow of Covid-19 has been hard to escape this year. Michael Rosen’s account of his near death and subsequent recovery from the virus, Many Different Kinds of Love (Ebury), is one of the first of no doubt many reckonings with the pandemic. Rosen’s poems are supplemented by messages written by the NHS staff looking after him while he was in an induced coma. The book is unflinching, showing the ravages of being seriously ill – but hopeful and uplifting, too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
loc.gov

Find Poetry in Copyright: Joy Harjo

Poetry is a literary tradition with a long history spanning ancient and even prehistoric times. As did languages and cultures, distinctive forms of poetry developed and evolved around the world, influenced by traditions, histories, cultures, and outside forces. For Indigenous nations in North America, poetic traditions share common themes but...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
change-links.org

Poetry Corner: “Malcolm” by Sonia Sanchez

Reprinted from Hospitality, publication of the Open Door Collective, dedicated to the Black Jesus, which provided food and shelter to poor people in Atlanta and recently relocated to Baltimore as the members aged out and retired to live with children or grandchildren. Sonia Sanchez – poet, activist, scholar – was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bard.edu

Professor Robert Kelly Curates The Brooklyn Rail's Radical Poetry Reading on December 8, Featuring Three Bard Alumni/ae

Asher B. Edelman Professor of Literature Robert Kelly curates The Brooklyn Rail’s 64th Radical Poetry Reading featuring four major American poets, three of whom are Bardians. Billie Chernicoff ’78, Pierre Joris ’69, Kimberly Lyons ’81, and Jerome Rothenberg will read at this online event taking place over Zoom on Wednesday, December 8 at 1pm ET. Register for the event here.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Edgar Allan Poe
nhpbs.org

‘Write it out’: healing addiction through poetry

Donald Prince is a counselor and the former Executive Director of the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation. In this first-person story, he shares past experiences with violence, justice, and addiction. Being a father and writing poetry were crucial steps towards healing. Part of a series told by Indigenous people from Yellowknife, Canada, in partnership with the Global Reporting Centre.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

How to Read Line Breaks in Poetry

Have you ever read a poem and wondered why a poet broke a line after a specific word? I don’t just mean song lyrics where, by and large, rhyme scheme and meter are dictating everything. Maybe you were reading Rupi Kaur or Amanda Gorman or Walt Whitman. Maybe you were scrolling through your Instagram feed and stopped on a piece of poetry that spoke to you. Why are those particular line breaks in that poetry?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Reviews: Poetry

In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United Nations' ensuing investigation, a "pageant of fiasco." In doing so, she not only interrogates the official accounts — that the yellow rain that killed between 10,000 and 40,000 people was bee feces — but also questions how truth is constructed. She also layers her own lines over the collages or writes in conversation with fragments from her extensive historical research: "Let things come clean in a scandalous/ tornado of shimmering truth." In spare lines driven by the imperative, Vang indicts the authorities, while also limning generational trauma as the "second child and firstborn in a new land, daughter who keeps looking back at the sky." She makes good on her promise that "myth will not make us/ into marginalia" by asserting her power over the obscuring language of government reports in these masterful manipulations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thethreetomatoes.com

Poetry for December Days

Poetry soothes our soul, captivates our imagination, and makes us think. Check out the December poems from our wonderful poets. After we get through this terrible fright. To give you some botox and a bit of filler. Feels terrific until you get the biller. Oh, come on, at least get...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
scotscoop.com

Culture flows through Belmont poetry night

Poets and Belmont community members cherished art and literature at Belmont’s Multicultural Holiday Poetry Celebration. The event was held at Twin Pines Manor and featured readings from poets in the community and an Indian dance performance. Hosted by Belmont’s Poet Laureate Monica Korde, the event was attended by prominent members of the community, such as Belmont Mayor Charles Stone and Councilmember Davina Hurt.
BELMONT, CA
communityjournal.net

Poetry Corner

You’re a volume still in progress…the outcome’s yet unknown. Until you reach the graveyard, nothing’s set in stone!. If you’ve hit too many highways and your paths have tangled weeds,. don’t forget that nothing’s static, you can always plant new seeds. ‘Cause every day has prospects—new horizons can be found.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
