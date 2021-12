When the Kansas City Chiefs took a swing on veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon a few weeks into their season, it was pretty much a universally liked move. The Chiefs had a clear need at wide receiver (and still do) and Gordon fit the mold of the type of receiver the Chiefs had been lacking. A big, physical receiver who could make a catch in traffic and be a mismatch for whoever the third defensive back covering him was as defenses also had to focus on Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO