Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says victory over Newcastle has their top four hopes back on track. The bounced back from defeat at Liverpool to win 2-0 on Saturday. Arteta said: "We go game by game. After the defeat at Anfield, obviously you see things in a different perspective maybe, but we've been on a good run and we have to carry on going and let's see where it takes us, but now let's analyse this game and start to prepare the game against Man United as quick as possible because we don't have many days.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO