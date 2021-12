Marc-André Fleury has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL since he was picked first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003. One of only three goalies in league history to ever be selected that early in any NHL Entry Draft, Fleury is by far the most accomplished of that group. He continues to make good on that scouting report, too, as he’s achieved a consistency of success that few others have — of any position.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO