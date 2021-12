Jazeera Airways has been on an impressive growth streak in the past few years. Founded in April 2004 as the Middle East’s first non-government owned airline, the budget carrier connects the region with its fleet of Airbus A320 jets but even flies as far as London. Continuing to expand with more destinations and more aircraft as the months go by, just how much more will the carrier grow?

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 HOURS AGO