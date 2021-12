This is a heartbreaking case, and my heart breaks further when we learn that there were opportunities, in plain sight, to avert this tragedy (The Guardian view on Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: more lessons to learn, 6 December). So is it not time that grandparents had a legal right to protect their grandchildren? In poor little Arthur’s case, both grandmothers had raised concerns, but it seems these were not taken seriously. In dysfunctional families, many children are used as pawns in a game of vengeance or are, just as regretfully, unloved and abused, leading to tragic consequences.

