Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Effective: 2021-12-06 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 16:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING FROM SLEETMUTE WEST * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley from Sleetmute west. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could briefly reduce visibility to a half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Areas east of Sleetmute and on the west side of the Alaska Range will see downsloping effects with snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches including Sparrevohn.
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly during the evening commute.
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Higher snow amounts will be possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected at times Saturday morning.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 15:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Utah Valley and Tooele and Rush Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Occasional winter driving conditions will be possible this evening.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 15:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected. Chain laws may be enacted in Uinta County, WY.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 13:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Southwest Carbon County and the Upper North Platte River Basin including the towns of Baggs, Saratoga, and Encampment. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult due to falling and blowing snow.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Utah Valley and Tooele and Rush Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Occasional winter driving conditions will be possible this evening.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 15:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected. Chain laws may be enacted in Uinta County, WY.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Utah Valley and Tooele and Rush Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Occasional winter driving conditions will be possible this evening.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Grant Wintry Mix Causing Some Slick Roads This Morning .A wintry mix continues to shift through the area and roads are slick and crashes have been reported by the Department of Transportation in Minnesota and Iowa. Freezing rain is now changing over to sleet and snow in many areas. The precipitation will be finished by 10 am in Minnesota and Iowa. Mainly sleet and snow will fall through early afternoon in Wisconsin, however a brief period of freezing rain could occur and make roads slick. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. A light glaze of ice. Snow accumulations a trace to one inch. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and Clayton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...This morning, roads may become slippery. For Friday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Noon Friday to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland, Burnett, Iron, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Burnett; Iron; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, except up to one inch for northern Douglas and Bayfield counties. * WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 23:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 13:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Southwest Carbon County and the Upper North Platte River Basin including the towns of Baggs, Saratoga, and Encampment. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult due to falling and blowing snow.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
