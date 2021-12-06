Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Grant Wintry Mix Causing Some Slick Roads This Morning .A wintry mix continues to shift through the area and roads are slick and crashes have been reported by the Department of Transportation in Minnesota and Iowa. Freezing rain is now changing over to sleet and snow in many areas. The precipitation will be finished by 10 am in Minnesota and Iowa. Mainly sleet and snow will fall through early afternoon in Wisconsin, however a brief period of freezing rain could occur and make roads slick. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. A light glaze of ice. Snow accumulations a trace to one inch. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and Clayton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...This morning, roads may become slippery. For Friday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO