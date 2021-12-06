ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 05:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Higher snow amounts will be possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected at times Saturday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly during the evening commute.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 04:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Pribilof Islands BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility down to a quarter mile or less.
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 16:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING EAST OF TOKSOOK BAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta south and east of Toksook Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times.
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 16:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Bristol Bay BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST FRIDAY FOR BRISTOL BAY FOR AREAS SOUTH OF KING SALMON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, except 60 to 80 mph along the Alaska Peninsula south of King Salmon. * WHERE...Areas south of King Salmon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times.
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 21:01:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Bristol Bay BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST FRIDAY SOUTH OF KING SALMON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, except 60 to 80 mph along the Alaska Peninsula south of King Salmon. * WHERE...Areas south of King Salmon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times.
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 21:01:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers moving in off the Bering Sea are the source of the snow and therefore there will be periods of blowing snow and periods of good visibility in between snow showers.
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Grant Wintry Mix Causing Some Slick Roads This Morning .A wintry mix continues to shift through the area and roads are slick and crashes have been reported by the Department of Transportation in Minnesota and Iowa. Freezing rain is now changing over to sleet and snow in many areas. The precipitation will be finished by 10 am in Minnesota and Iowa. Mainly sleet and snow will fall through early afternoon in Wisconsin, however a brief period of freezing rain could occur and make roads slick. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. A light glaze of ice. Snow accumulations a trace to one inch. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and Clayton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...This morning, roads may become slippery. For Friday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 23:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

