Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly during the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Higher snow amounts will be possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected at times Saturday morning.
Effective: 2021-12-09 12:37:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin and Lower Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Redwood; Renville WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Renville and Redwood Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night and Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Today, hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Friday night into Saturday, travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night and Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Adams; Juneau WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Juneau and Adams Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Jackson WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 2 inches in the northern part of the county, to around 6 inches in the south. * WHERE...Jackson County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night into Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Today, the hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Friday night into Saturday, travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night and Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dixon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon producing patching blowing and drifting snow.
Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin dry but become wetter and heavier on Friday. Heaviest snowfall rates will occur Friday morning.
Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Taylor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-09 08:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Grant Wintry Mix Causing Some Slick Roads This Morning .A wintry mix continues to shift through the area and roads are slick and crashes have been reported by the Department of Transportation in Minnesota and Iowa. Freezing rain is now changing over to sleet and snow in many areas. The precipitation will be finished by 10 am in Minnesota and Iowa. Mainly sleet and snow will fall through early afternoon in Wisconsin, however a brief period of freezing rain could occur and make roads slick. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. A light glaze of ice. Snow accumulations a trace to one inch. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and Clayton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...This morning, roads may become slippery. For Friday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
