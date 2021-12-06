ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 05:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly during the evening commute.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Higher snow amounts will be possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected at times Saturday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:45:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low pressure moving south of the Pribilofs will usher in strong southwesterly winds this morning. Winds will become more westerly by mid to late morning as the low moves east. Show showers are also expected today in the wake of the low. The combination of high winds and snow showers could reduce visibility to as low as one quarter mile at times today.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 04:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Pribilof Islands BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility down to a quarter mile or less.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Warning#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:45:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low pressure moving south of the Pribilofs will usher in strong southwesterly winds this morning. Winds will become more westerly by mid to late morning as the low moves east. Show showers are also expected today in the wake of the low. The combination of high winds and snow showers could reduce visibility to as low as one quarter mile at times today.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 16:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING ALONG THE NORTHERN COAST OF THE ALASKA PENINSULA FROM NELSON LAGOON EAST * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the northern coast of the Alaska Peninsula from Nelson Lagoon east. * COASTAL FLOODING...Sea levels rising 3 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Until 9 PM AKST Today. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could see minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats and other items in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow through cracks in the ice causing ponding water over shorefast ice.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 16:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST FRIDAY FOR THE EASTERN ALEUTIANS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 21:01:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers moving in off the Bering Sea are the source of the snow and therefore there will be periods of blowing snow and periods of good visibility in between snow showers.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

