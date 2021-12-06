ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly during the evening commute.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Higher snow amounts will be possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected at times Saturday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dixon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon producing patching blowing and drifting snow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Preparedness#Extreme Weather#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Jackson WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 2 inches in the northern part of the county, to around 6 inches in the south. * WHERE...Jackson County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
JACKSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night into Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Today, the hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Friday night into Saturday, travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night and Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night into early Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Ontonagon County. Highest accumulations are expected in the Bruce Crossing area, with less northward toward the lakeshore. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night into Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin dry but become wetter and heavier on Friday. Heaviest snowfall rates will occur Friday morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Price by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Adams; Juneau WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Juneau and Adams Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Taylor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Houston WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mower, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona First Major Winter Storm of the Season on Track for Friday Afternoon and Friday Night .A major winter storm is shaping up for Friday afternoon and Friday night, especially across southeast Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. Over a foot of snow is possible in this corridor. Further to the south, a mixture of snow and freezing rain impact areas along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor. Travel throughout the region will be severely impacted from Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Some thundersnow is possible Friday evening. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Light snow develops by midday and increases in intensity by late in the afternoon. The heaviest snow falls in the late afternoon to early overnight hours and tapers off towards sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Price by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell First Major Winter Storm of the Season on Track for Friday Afternoon and Friday Night .A major winter storm is shaping up for Friday afternoon and Friday night, especially across southeast Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. Over a foot of snow is possible in this corridor. Further to the south, a mixture of snow and freezing rain impact areas along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor. Travel throughout the region will be severely impacted from Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Some thundersnow is possible Friday evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Light snow and wintry mix develops by early in the afternoon and increases in intensity by late in the afternoon. The heaviest precipitation falls in the late afternoon to early overnight hours and tapers off towards sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Taylor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Light snow develops by midday and increases in intensity by late in the afternoon. The heaviest snow falls in the late afternoon to early overnight hours and tapers off towards sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

