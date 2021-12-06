ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly during the evening commute.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Higher snow amounts will be possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected at times Saturday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin dry but become wetter and heavier on Friday. Heaviest snowfall rates will occur Friday morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Preparedness#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Noon Friday to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 12:37:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin and Lower Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Price by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dixon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon producing patching blowing and drifting snow.
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Redwood; Renville WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Renville and Redwood Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Taylor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night into early Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Ontonagon County. Highest accumulations are expected in the Bruce Crossing area, with less northward toward the lakeshore. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night into Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night into Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Today, the hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Friday night into Saturday, travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night and Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Adams; Juneau WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Juneau and Adams Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Price by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Houston WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dixon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon producing patching blowing and drifting snow.
DIXON COUNTY, NE

