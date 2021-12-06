Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night into early Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Ontonagon County. Highest accumulations are expected in the Bruce Crossing area, with less northward toward the lakeshore. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night into Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.

ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO