Blizzard Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Higher snow amounts will be possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected at times Saturday morning.
