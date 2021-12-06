Blizzard Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:45:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low pressure moving south of the Pribilofs will usher in strong southwesterly winds this morning. Winds will become more westerly by mid to late morning as the low moves east. Show showers are also expected today in the wake of the low. The combination of high winds and snow showers could reduce visibility to as low as one quarter mile at times today.

