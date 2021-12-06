ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ruling is the first in a series of cases brought against the 76-year-old since the army seized power on February 1. Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s ousted leader, has had her jail sentence reduced by two years, state television announced, after being convicted of incitement and another charge....

WPXI Pittsburgh

Myanmar government rebuts massacre reports as 'conspiracy'

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwest in which soldiers allegedly rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.
AFP

Meta bans Myanmar military-backed businesses from all platforms

Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it has banned all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.  A spokesman on Wednesday confirmed all pages had now been taken down, following a Tuesday statement saying any "Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses" would be removed. 
BBC

Myanmar: Soldiers accused of shooting, burning 13 villagers

Soldiers have been accused of killing 13 people from a village in central Myanmar, 11 of whose burned bodies were discovered on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the city of Monywa, after local militias opposing military rule carried out at least two bomb attacks on a military convoy. Locals say...
Aung San Suu Kyi
Win Myint
Michelle Bachelet
Zhao Lijian
Reuters

India "disturbed" by verdict against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

NEW DELHI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by Myanmar's conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and called for the rule of law and democratic processes to be upheld. "We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has...
AFP

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar for talks in January, his spokesman said Tuesday, becoming the first international leader to visit the country since its military seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron grip for over three decades, on Monday pledged to "work with" the Myanmar junta, despite widespread international efforts to pile diplomatic pressure on the military. Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, where he formally extended the invitation.
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
Reuters

Factbox: Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday, the first verdict in numerous cases brought against her since she was ousted in a Feb. 1 military coup. Her sentence was later reduced by the military junta leader to two years'...
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
Metro International

Myanmar court to deliver first verdicts in Aung San Suu Kyi trial

(Reuters) – A court in military-ruled Myanmar is due to deliver the first verdicts on Tuesday in nearly a dozen cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, on trial for offences that carry combined maximum jail sentences of more than 100 years. The popular Nobel Peace Prize laureate led...
Asia
Beijing, CN
China
Reuters

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest against junta with 'silent strike'

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Protesters in Myanmar closed businesses and stayed off the streets on Friday in a "silent strike" against rule by the military and its ousting of the Southeast Asian country's democratically elected government in a February coup. Photos published by Myanmar media showed deserted streets and markets...
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
AFP

'Hold the line': Maria Ressa fights for press freedom under Philippines' Duterte

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who will accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Friday, has battled multiple legal cases and online abuse in her campaign for press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. The former CNN correspondent co-founded investigative news site Rappler in 2012, bringing together multimedia reporting and social media to offer an edgy take on Philippine current events. Ressa, 58, has been a vocal critic of Duterte and the deadly drug war he launched in 2016, triggering what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, probes and online attacks against her and Rappler. She was named a Time Person of the Year in 2018 for her work on press freedom, but a series of arrests and one conviction for cyber libel further grew her international profile and drew more attention to her struggle.
AFP

Nobel Peace laureates slam persistant threat to press freedom

Despite its champions being honoured with a Nobel Peace Prize, press freedom has a "sword of Damocles" hanging over it, this year's two laureates lamented on Thursday. Maria Ressa of the Philippines, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, will receive their prize in Oslo on Friday for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression." "So far, press freedom is under threat," Ressa told a press briefing, when asked whether the prestigious award had improved the situation in her country, which ranks 138th in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom index. The 58-year-old journalist mentioned her compatriot and former colleague, Jess Malabanan, a reporter for the Manila Standard, who was shot in the head on Wednesday.
