ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

St. Helens Police Log: Nov. 12-15, 2021

By Pamplin Media Group
The Times
The Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNVh0_0dF2680s00 This week's calls include: arrests for an assault, manufacture of a destructive device and a fugitive warrant

Friday, Nov. 12

Officers arrested a man on detainer in 500 block of Columbia River Highway.

A man was arrested for assault, harassment and offensive physical contact in 500 block of Columbia River Highway.

Officers arrested a man for unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct near Dubois Lane and South 18th Street.

Monday, Nov. 15

A man was arrested in the 2300 block of 2nd Street on a fugitive warrant.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Times

Tigard police seek robber who stole car

The early-morning robbery occurred on Thursday as a motorist was getting into his car parked on Southwest 72nd Avenue.Tigard Police officers are investigating an early-morning robbery where a Tigard man reported someone threatened him and stole his car. The robbery occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday when a man in the 13300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue was walking out to his car. He was approached by a suspect who implied he had a weapon, threatened to shoot him, and demanded he hand over valuables. A weapon was never seen, and the car owner was shaken up but not physically hurt. However, the suspect stole the man's car and other items, then drove away. The suspect was described to officers as a Hispanic man, roughly 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall with long "shaggy" black hair, who was wearing a bandana over his face and a hoodie. The stolen car is a white 2013 Kia Optima (four-door sedan) with a large dent on the back passenger side and a hole in the grill. If you have any information that can help investigators in this case, please email Tips@tigard-r.gov or call 503-718-COPS. PS. You can remain anonymous. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Tualatin's chief weighs in on pandemic, calls for defunding police

Unlike other jobs, officers don't have a choice about coming to work during COVID-19Like numerous other public agencies, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how the Tualatin Police Department adapted to working under unique and unusual circumstances. It also focused attention on police departments throughout the country when some called for defunding police departments the police during Black Lives Matter protest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. On Nov. 15, Tualatin Police Chief Bill Steele recounted how his department handled and continue to handle calls for service during a pandemic that...
The Times

Burglary suspect eludes officers after multi-city chase

Police from Tigard, Lake Oswego and Oregon City chased a suspect who stole multiple cars Friday morning.The suspect in a burglary and multiple carjackings in several neighboring cities remains at large after eluding officers the morning of Friday, Nov. 19. According to the Tigard Police Department, officers were called around 7 a.m. to investigate a burglary at the T-Mobile store on Southwest Pacific Highway. The officers determined the suspect left in a stolen car and drove to Lake Oswego. Officers with the Lake Oswego Police Department set up spike strips to stop the suspect's car on Terwilliger Drive...
The Times

Thieves steal, drag entire ATM from bank

Nearby apartment complex parking lot, car damaged by dislodged machine during early-morning theft MondayTigard police are looking for a thief — or thieves — who ripped out a freestanding automatic teller machine and dragged it through a nearby parking lot, tearing up speed bumps and curbs along the way, early Monday morning, Nov. 15. According to a news release from the Tigard Police Department, the incident occurred at 3:15 a.m., when alarms went off at the Chase Bank in the 12100 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. "At about the same time, witnesses at the Meadow Creek Apartments (12505...
TIGARD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helens, OR
Saint Helens, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Times

Cats rescued during fire in Tualatin garage

Firefighters saved two cats from a burning home after its human occupants escaped the fire Monday.Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Lake Oswego Fire Department rescued two cats from a Tualatin house fire that started in the garage and spread to other parts of the home Monday afternoon, Nov. 13. The incident was reported at 1 p.m. Monday after calls came in regarding a house fire in the 5000 block of Southwest Lee Street. Crews arriving saw heavy fire and dark grey smoke coming from the garage and began an aggressive attack on the fire, according to fire officials. While the occupants had evacuated, firefighters learned there were two cats inside and went in to look for them. They were found unharmed and moved to a safe location. The fire was extinguished minutes after firefighters arrived, limiting the majority of the damage to the garage and living space above the garage. However, the house was deemed inhabitable because of damage to some utilities feeding into the home. A TVF&R fire investigator determined that the fire originated inside a vehicle in the garage, with both fire and insurance investigators trying to determine what ignited it. {loadposition sub-article-01}
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
48
Followers
892
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy