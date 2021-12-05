St. Helens Police Log: Nov. 12-15, 2021
Friday, Nov. 12
Officers arrested a man on detainer in 500 block of Columbia River Highway.
A man was arrested for assault, harassment and offensive physical contact in 500 block of Columbia River Highway.
Officers arrested a man for unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct near Dubois Lane and South 18th Street.
Monday, Nov. 15
A man was arrested in the 2300 block of 2nd Street on a fugitive warrant.
Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
