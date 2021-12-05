St. Helens Police Log: Nov. 12-15, 2021

The early-morning robbery occurred on Thursday as a motorist was getting into his car parked on Southwest 72nd Avenue.Tigard Police officers are investigating an early-morning robbery where a Tigard man reported someone threatened him and stole his car. The robbery occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday when a man in the 13300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue was walking out to his car. He was approached by a suspect who implied he had a weapon, threatened to shoot him, and demanded he hand over valuables. A weapon was never seen, and the car owner was shaken up but not physically hurt. However, the suspect stole the man's car and other items, then drove away. The suspect was described to officers as a Hispanic man, roughly 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall with long "shaggy" black hair, who was wearing a bandana over his face and a hoodie. The stolen car is a white 2013 Kia Optima (four-door sedan) with a large dent on the back passenger side and a hole in the grill. If you have any information that can help investigators in this case, please email Tips@tigard-r.gov or call 503-718-COPS. PS. You can remain anonymous. {loadposition sub-article-01}

TIGARD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO