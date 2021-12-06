ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Former Mississippi State Commitment Flips to Tennessee

By Elizabeth Keen
Jourdan Thomas, a former Mississippi State recruit who broke his commitment to the university on Wednesday, has committed to the University of Tennessee.

Thomas made this announcement during his official visit to Tennessee on Saturday and claimed that it was an easy decision to make. Aside from Mississippi State and Tennessee, Thomas also had offers from South Carolina, Memphis, UCF, Indiana and more.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Alabama, has caught the eyes of many coaches across the country. According to the 247Sports Composite, Thomas is a three-star prospect and the No. 61 safety in the nation. He is also the No. 30 2022 recruit from the state of Alabama.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs still have plenty of depth on the team and many talented commitments planning to be in maroon and white next season. One of these commitments is Wesley Miller, a safety from Heritage Academy in Columbus, Mississippi. The 247Sports Composite lists Miller as a three-star prospect who ranks as the No. 57 safety in the nation and the No. 21 football recruit from Mississippi in the class of 2022.

Mississippi State has the No. 10 recruiting class in the SEC and is No. 30 in the entire nation according to 247Sports. The Bulldogs will likely pick up more recruits before national signing day, which falls on Feb. 2, 2022.

CowbellCorner

Mississippi State LB Aaron Brule Headed to Michigan State

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule will continue his college football career at Michigan State, as he announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. The move comes quickly, considering Brule officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2 and took an official visit to MSU on Monday. On the same day, the Spartans hosted UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon and Florida defensive end Khris Bogle.
MICHIGAN STATE
CowbellCorner

WR Malik Heath Made Strides in 2021 Season

The 2021 season was all about clicking for the Mississippi State Bulldogs -- while there were some inconsistencies at times, the team seemed to turn the corner as a whole -- especially toward the end of the year, and several individual players hit their stride in that second half of the season.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Three Potential Landing Spots for LB Aaron Brule

Former Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2, leaving many fans wondering where he would end up next. The junior from New Orleans had an outstanding 2021 season for MSU. Brule appeared in 11 games and finished the year with 54 total tackles and three sacks. Overall, he had 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks in his four seasons with the Bulldogs. The success he had on the field and the way he was heavily praised by the coaching staff made his decision to leave all the more shocking.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Former Mississippi State LB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier on Nov. 2 after departing from the team in October, is joining the Arizona State Sun Devils. Groce announced the news via Twitter on Monday afternoon following an official visit with the program. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder has...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State Receives Four Votes in AP Top 25

Despite going a few weeks without playing any football, Mississippi State received four votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 7-5 and in fifth-place in the SEC West. Although their record was not the best, MSU had four quality wins against teams that are currently in the rankings or were previously ranked.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State Will Continue to Face Lane Kiffin Yearly as Ole Miss HC Signs Contract Extension

Mississippi State fans might've hoped that Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss in the offseason, but it looks like he will stay with the Rebels for a while. On Saturday evening after the SEC Championship game, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced that Kiffin would be receiving a hefty contract extension. Although the length of the extension is unknown at this time, he will be earning $7.5 million per year-- much more than his previous salary of roughly $4.9 million per year.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Inside WRs Coach Dave Nichol Leaving Mississippi State

Mississippi State inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol will be taking his talents to the west coast next season, according to a report from 247Sports. Nichol, who has spent the past two seasons developing his players on Mike Leach's staff, has taken a job at USC. He will be joining newly-hired head coach Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma Sooners earlier this week. Nichol and Riley have a history of working well together. They both spent 2003-2005 on the Texas Tech staff-- Nichol was a graduate assistant, while Riley served as a student assistant. They also worked together at East Carolina from 2012-2014 before going their separate ways.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

LB Aaron Brule Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule is reportedly entering the transfer portal as of Thursday, sources told the 247Sports Transfer Portal. The redshirt junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, has been a key piece of the MSU defense during his time in maroon and white. Brule totaled 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks as a Bulldog. During the 2021 season, he was fourth on the team with 53 tackles and also accounted for eight tackles-for-losses and three sacks. In his last game against Ole Miss, Brule had seven tackles and led the team with two tackles-for-losses. He also had a big fourth-down stop in the first quarter to allow the Bulldogs to score first.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Liberty Bowl Reportedly Has Interest in Hosting Mississippi State Bulldogs

However, the Liberty Bowl is not the only postseason spot that the Bulldogs have a chance of landing in this season. Projections from various national outlets over the past few weeks have noted that the team could go to the Texas Bowl, Outback Bowl, Music City Bowl or Gator Bowl. These four games-- along with the Liberty Bowl and Duke's Mayo Bowl-- get to choose from the SEC teams that don't make it to a New Year's Six game.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Bulldogs Down the Cardinals Behind Watts’ Big Game

The MSU men’s basketball team secured another win on their home floor in a convincing 75-60 rout of the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday night. Iverson Molinar led all scorers with 17 points, but it was another Bulldog that would be the main story in this one. Rocket Watts, in his fifth game in the maroon and white, finally broke out of the slump he had been in since taking the floor this year. Watts scored 15 points in 14 minutes on a 6-8 clip from the floor and was instrumental in bringing home the victory for the Bulldogs.
BASKETBALL
CowbellCorner

Around the SEC: Three Conference Landing Spots for QB Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal on Monday following a season in which he started off as the projected first overall pick, ultimately replaced by freshman Caleb Williams. The redshirt sophomore Rattler still brings some strong traits to the table, especially in terms of arm talent, and with...
NFL
