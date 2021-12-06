ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A timeline of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi's political life

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qp9y0_0dF25kEu00

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of the country’s independence hero, Gen. Aung San, who was assassinated in 1947, less than six months before the country, then called Burma, became independent from Britain

Suu Kyi, 76, moved to New Delhi in 1960 when her mother was appointed ambassador to India and then spent most of her young adult life in the United States and England, where in 1972 she married Michael Aris, a British scholar of Himalayan studies at Oxford University.

Her career in politics began in 1988.

April 1988 — Suu Kyi returns home to attend to her ailing mother as pro-democracy protests erupt against the 26-year military rule of Gen. Ne Win.

Aug. 8 — Mass demonstrations are held throughout the country. Security forces open fire, killing hundreds or more.

Aug. 26 — Suu Kyi issues a call for democracy in her first public speech before a crowd estimated at 150,000 in Yangon.

Sept. 27 — Suu Kyi helps found an opposition party, the National League for Democracy.

July 20, 1989 — Suu Kyi is placed under house arrest, which continues on-and-off for 15 of the next 22 years.

May 27, 1990 — The National League for Democracy wins a landslide election victory, but the military government nullifies the polls and refuses to hand over power.

Oct. 14, 1991 — Suu Kyi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her nonviolent struggle for democracy.

March 27, 1999 —Suu Kyi’s husband, Michael Aris, dies of cancer in England. The couple had not seen each other since 1995 because he had been denied a Myanmar visa and she refused to travel abroad for fear of being barred from returning to Myanmar.

May 30, 2003 — During a political tour of northern Myanmar, Suu Kyi’s entourage is ambushed and several of her supporters are killed during what is widely seen as an assassination attempt.

August 2007 — Protests over fuel prices escalate into the largest pro-democracy demonstrations since 1988. The movement, known as the Saffron Revolution because it is led by Buddhist monks, is brutally crushed.

Nov. 7, 2010 — The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party wins the first general election in 20 years after Suu Kyi’s party boycotts the polls, saying the rules were unfair.

Nov. 13 — Suu Kyi is released from years of house arrest.

April 1, 2012 — Suu Kyi wins a seat in Parliament as her party participates in by-elections after the nominally civilian government makes concessions on election laws.

Nov. 8, 2015 — Her party wins a sweeping general election victory. However, the military retains significant power under a constitution written and ratified under army direction in 2008.

Feb. 1, 2016 — Parliament is convened, with Suu Kyi's party commanding a majority. It forms a government in March. Provisions in the constitution bar Suu Kyi from becoming president, but the position of state counsellor is created for her to lead the government.

Aug. 25, 2017 — Insurgents claiming to represent Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya minority attack security forces in the western state of Rakhine, killing dozens. The army responds with a brutal counterinsurgency campaign including mass killings, rape and arson that eventually drives more than 730,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh. Critics say the military’s actions constitute ethnic cleansing and possibly genocide.

Dec. 11, 2019 — Suu Kyi defends the military's actions in preliminary legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice to determine whether soldiers committed genocide against the Rohingya. To the dismay of longtime admirers, she says the army responded mostly appropriately to attacks by armed insurgents.

Nov. 8, 2020 — Suu Kyi’s party captures an even a greater majority of parliamentary seats than it did in 2015's election.

Feb. 1, 2021 — Suu Kyi and top party and government colleagues are detained by the military just before the new session of Parliament is to convene. The army says it seized power because of what it calls widespread electoral fraud in the November election. Suu Kyi is subsequently charged with a number of alleged crimes and remains in detention.

Dec. 6 — A special court issues the first rulings against Suu Kyi, finding her guilty of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions. She is sentenced to four years in prison, with more cases still to be settled.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsbug.info

Editorial: Sentencing Aung San Suu Kyi to prison is just one more turn on Myanmar’s spiral downward

In the last decade, Aung San Suu Kyi has gone from being one of the most prominent symbols of democracy in the world to being one of the most rebuked. Her father, the founder of Myanmar’s military, became a politician and activist who devoted himself to the effort to win independence from Britain but was assassinated before he could see that achieved. Suu Kyi studied in India and England before returning to Myanmar and becoming involved in the democracy movement and rising in its leadership, co-founding the National League for Democracy party. A prominent opponent of the military that controlled the oil- and mineral-rich country of Myanmar, also known as Burma, she was put under house arrest for years, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 “for her nonviolent struggle for democracy and human rights.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
AFP

Meta bans Myanmar military-backed businesses from all platforms

Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it has banned all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.  A spokesman on Wednesday confirmed all pages had now been taken down, following a Tuesday statement saying any "Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses" would be removed. 
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Cambodia's premier to visit military-led Myanmar next month

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen will pay an official visit early next month to military-ruled Myanmar seeking to patch up the generals’ battered relationship with Southeast Asia s regional bloc of nations, a spokesperson for the Cambodian leader said Tuesday.Hun Sen’s planned two-day visit would be the first by a head of government to Myanmar since its army seized power in February, ousting the elected administration of Aung San Suu Kyi The military leadership is shunned by many Western governments for the takeover and its consequent brutal repression of opposition to its rule. About 1,300 civilians have been...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Aung San
Person
Michael Aris
The Independent

Why the Aung San Suu Kyi verdict could galvanise Myanmar’s resistance movement

The imprisonment of Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi represented a stark statement of intent by the military junta, but opposition figures hope the verdict will galvanise the resistance movement and spark stronger sanctions from the international community. Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday...
WORLD
AFP

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar for talks in January, his spokesman said Tuesday, becoming the first international leader to visit the country since its military seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron grip for over three decades, on Monday pledged to "work with" the Myanmar junta, despite widespread international efforts to pile diplomatic pressure on the military. Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, where he formally extended the invitation.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Military Government#British#Himalayan#Oxford University
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
POLITICS
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
India
TheConversationAU

ASEAN rebuffs Myanmar's military junta as Aung San Suu Kyi faces long jail term

On Tuesday the judge in a show trial of Myanmar’s 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi delayed the verdict in the first ruling on 11 charges that could result in cumulative sentences of 102 years in jail. As this theatre played out in a courtroom in Myanmar’s capital, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consolidated a gradual, but tectonic, shift in its long-held policy of noninterference in member states’ internal affairs. The Myanmar military arrested Suu Kyi and the president in a coup in February this year. It then prosecuted them under bogus criminal charges and replaced the elected government with a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest against junta with 'silent strike'

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Protesters in Myanmar closed businesses and stayed off the streets on Friday in a "silent strike" against rule by the military and its ousting of the Southeast Asian country's democratically elected government in a February coup. Photos published by Myanmar media showed deserted streets and markets...
PROTESTS
BBC

Myanmar: Soldiers accused of shooting, burning 13 villagers

Soldiers have been accused of killing 13 people from a village in central Myanmar, 11 of whose burned bodies were discovered on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the city of Monywa, after local militias opposing military rule carried out at least two bomb attacks on a military convoy. Locals say...
MILITARY
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA
The Independent

The Independent

371K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy